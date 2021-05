イングラム・マイクロがエンタープライズ・オートメーション・ソフトウエア大手UiPathとの世界的提携を発表

"Robotic process automation is an important component within a company's digital transformation game plan, and a great sales wedge for channel partners to introduce DX solutions and services into their existing end user customer base," said Sabine Howest, vice president, global partner engagement and IoT, Ingram Micro Inc. "Using AI to automate repeatable, rules-driven processes is a practice companies of all sizes can benefit from and a growth opportunity we're ready to drive with UiPath through our growing and global Advanced Solutions organization." (Photo: Business Wire)