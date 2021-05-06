Quidel Forms Retail Collaboration With Walgreens for Over-the-Counter Sale of QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Tests

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) (“Quidel”), a leading provider of rapid diagnostic testing solutions, cellular-based virology assays and molecular diagnostic systems, announced today a retail collaboration with Walgreens to make Quidel’s non-prescription QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test available to consumers at 7,600 Walgreens locations across the United States and Puerto Rico. The shelf-stable packages, each containing two of the self-administered rapid antigen tests, can also be ordered online at Walgreens.com for store pick-up or same day delivery.

“This retail collaboration with Walgreens will expedite in-store availability and over-the-counter sales of our QuickVue At-Home OTC COVID-19 antigen tests to consumers nationwide,” said Douglas Bryant, president and CEO of Quidel Corporation. “The ability to pick up the QuickVue® At-Home tests at a trusted pharmacy like Walgreens and screen for COVID-19 in the privacy of their homes will give greater peace of mind to countless American families and give added confidence to schools and businesses seeking to fully reopen.”

The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test allows consumers to easily perform the test themselves without a doctor’s prescription and get results in 10 minutes from nasal swab samples. The QuickVue® At-Home COVID-19 Test shows excellent performance, with positive results agreeing with PCR 83.5% of the time, and negative results agreeing 99.2% of the time, delivering confidence to individuals running the test and helping to prevent asymptomatic virus spread.

The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test is only for use under the Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization. The QuickVue® At-Home OTC COVID-19 Test has not been FDA cleared or approved. The test has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens, and is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostic tests for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

About Quidel Corporation

Quidel Corporation (Nasdaq: QDEL) is a leading manufacturer of diagnostic solutions at the point of care, delivering a continuum of rapid testing technologies that further improve the quality of health care throughout the globe. An innovator for over 40 years in the medical device industry, Quidel pioneered the first FDA-cleared point-of-care test for influenza in 1999 and was the first to market a rapid SARS-CoV-2 antigen test in the U.S. Under trusted brand names Sofia®, Solana®, Lyra®, Triage® and QuickVue®, Quidel’s comprehensive product portfolio includes tests for a wide range of infectious diseases, cardiac and autoimmune biomarkers, as well as a host of products to detect COVID-19. With products made in America, Quidel’s mission is to provide patients with immediate and frequent access to highly accurate, affordable testing for the good of our families, our communities and the world. For more information about Quidel, visit quidel.com.

