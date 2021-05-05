Regis Reports Third Quarter 2021 Improved Traffic Trends and Continued Progress in Key Initiatives

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS):

Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Consolidated Revenue $ 100,267 $ 153,783 $ 315,983 $ 609,586 System-wide Revenue (1) $ 269,951 $ 371,122 $ 791,577 $ 1,249,152 System-wide Same-Store Sales Comps (20.7 )% (5.4 )% (28.7 )% (2.7 )% Franchise Same-Store Sales Comps (19.3 )% (4.1 )% (27.6 )% (1.8 )% Company-owned Same-Store Sales Comps (28.8 )% (7.9 )% (33.8 )% (3.9 )% Operating Loss $ (18,541 ) $ (59,399 ) $ (76,886 ) $ (76,771 ) Loss From Continuing Operations $ (10,847 ) $ (67,842 ) $ (78,991 ) $ (98,540 ) Diluted Loss per Share From Continuing Operations $ (0.30 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (2.74 ) EBITDA (2) $ (3,564 ) $ (56,449 ) $ (42,532 ) $ (71,469 ) as a percent of revenue (3.6 )% (36.7 )% (13.5 )% (11.7 )% As Adjusted (2) Net (Loss) Income, as Adjusted $ (25,340 ) $ (4,024 ) $ (79,172 ) $ 14,499 Diluted (Loss) Income per Share, as Adjusted $ (0.70 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (2.20 ) $ 0.39 EBITDA, as Adjusted (2) $ (19,812 ) $ 6,559 $ (55,981 ) $ 53,358 as a percent of revenue (19.8 )% 4.3 % (17.7 )% 8.8 %

(1) Represents total sales within the system. (2) See GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, within the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations".

Regis Corporation (NYSE: RGS), a leader in the haircare industry, whose primary business is franchising, owning and operating technology-enabled hair salons, today reported a third quarter 2021 net loss from continuing operations of $10.8 million, or $0.30 loss per diluted share as compared to a net loss from continuing operations of $67.8 million, or $1.89 loss per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s third quarter 2021 reported results included $14.5 million of discrete items. Excluding discrete items, the Company reported third quarter 2021 adjusted net loss of $25.3 million, or $0.70 loss per diluted share as compared to adjusted net loss of $4.0 million, or $0.11 earnings per diluted share, for the same period last year. The year-over-year decrease in adjusted net income was driven primarily by the decrease in the gain from the sale of salons to franchisees of $14.2 million due to lower proceeds per salon in the current year. The elimination of adjusted net income that had been generated in the prior year period from the 519 company-owned salons that were sold and converted to the Company’s asset-light franchise portfolio over the past twelve months also contributed to the decline, but this was partially offset by significant reductions in general and administrative expense and marketing. Additionally, the Company estimates it lost approximately $23.7 million in revenue this quarter compared to $20.7 million in the prior year due to government-mandated salon closures and lower traffic due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total revenue in the quarter of $100.3 million decreased $53.5 million, or 34.8%, year-over-year driven primarily by the conversion of a net 519 company-owned salons to the Company's asset-light franchise portfolio over the past 12 months and due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA loss of $19.8 million decreased $26.4 million, versus adjusted EBITDA of $6.6 million in the same period last year. Excluding the $4.6 million adjusted loss and $9.6 million adjusted gain from the sale of company-owned salons during the current and prior year quarter, respectively, adjusted EBITDA loss of $15.2 million was $12.2 million unfavorable versus the same period last year. This was driven primarily by the elimination of adjusted EBITDA that had been generated in the prior year period from the 519 company-owned salons that were sold and converted to the Company’s asset-light franchise portfolio over the past twelve months and lower system-wide same-store sales due to the COVID-19 pandemic, partially offset by significant reductions in general and administrative expense and marketing spend.

Felipe Athayde, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud of the progress we have made against our key initiatives that will put us in the best position to optimize our brands and support our franchisees. While there is still much work to be done, we are putting in the hard work, not cutting corners, and taking the necessary steps to lay the right foundation for the future of Regis."

Third Quarter Segment Results

Franchise Salons Three Months Ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease) Nine Months Ended March 31, Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (1) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue Product 13.1 15.3 (2.2 ) 41.1 45.3 (4.2 ) Royalties and fees 23.5 8.7 14.8 61.4 66.1 (4.7 ) Franchise rental income 31.3 31.8 (0.5 ) 95.9 96.9 (1.0 ) Total Franchise salons revenue $ 67.9 $ 55.8 $ 12.1 $ 198.3 $ 208.2 $ (9.9 ) Franchise Same-Store Sales Comps (2) (19.3 )% (4.1 )% (27.6 )% (1.8 )% EBITDA, as Adjusted $ 12.0 $ 11.5 $ 0.5 $ 29.8 $ 36.4 $ (6.6 ) as a percent of revenue 17.7 % 20.6 % 15.0 % 17.5 % as a percent of adjusted revenue (3) 38.7 % 36.2 % 33.9 % 38.0 % Total Franchise Salons 5,317 5,126 191 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 86.6 % 73.9 %

(1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences. (2) TBG is excluded from same-store sales in all periods. (3) Adjusted revenue excludes non-margin revenue. See Non-GAAP reconciliation.

Third quarter Franchise revenue was $67.9 million, a $12.1 million, or 21.7% increase compared to the prior year quarter, and includes franchise rental income of $31.3 million. Royalties and fees were $23.5 million, a $14.8 million, or 170.6% increase versus the same period last year. Franchise fees contributed to $1.5 million of the increase, while advertising funds increased $13.4 million, primarily related to the refunding of fees in the prior year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The increase in franchise fees and cooperative advertising was offset by lower royalties due to lower same-store sales primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Product sales to franchisees of $13.1 million decreased $2.2 million versus the same period last year also due to lower same-store retail sales primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchise adjusted EBITDA of $12.0 million increased $0.5 million, or 4.2% year-over-year primarily due an increase in franchise fees and a decrease in bad debt, partially offset by the decline in franchise same-store sales of 19.3% primarily related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Total franchise locations open at March 31, 2021 were 5,317 compared to 5,126 at March 31, 2020.

Company-Owned Salons Three Months Ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease) Nine Months Ended March 31, Increase

(Decrease) (Dollars in millions) (1) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Total Revenue $ 32.3 $ 97.9 $ (65.6 ) $ 117.6 $ 401.4 $ (283.8 ) Company-owned Same-Store Sales Comps (28.8 )% (7.9 )% (33.8 )% (3.9 )% EBITDA, as Adjusted $ (12.8 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (12.1 ) $ (34.2 ) $ 15.0 $ (49.2 ) as a percent of revenue (39.6 )% (0.7 )% (29.1 )% 3.7 % Total Company-owned salons 826 1,815 (989 ) as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 13.4 % 26.1 %

(1) Variances calculated on amounts shown in millions may result in rounding differences.

Third quarter revenue for the Company-owned salon segment decreased $65.6 million, or 67.0%, versus the prior year to $32.3 million. The year-over-year decline in revenue was driven by the decrease of a net 519 salons sold and converted to the Company's franchise portfolio over the past 12 months, the closure of a net 470 unprofitable salons over the past 12 months and a decline in revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA decreased $12.1 million, or 1,736.0%, versus the same period last year driven primarily by the elimination of EBITDA that had been generated in the prior year period from the 519 company-owned salons that were sold and converted to the Company's franchise portfolio over the past 12 months, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the decline in service and product margins, partially offset by a decrease in general and administrative expense and marketing spend.

Other Key Events

Continued migration of the Company's proprietary cloud-based salon management and point-of-sale technology solution, Opensalon ® Pro. Over 1,200 salons, or 25%, of our franchise salons, are now running on Opensalon ® Pro and an additional 500 have signed contracts to install Opensalon ® Pro in the fourth quarter.

Pro. Over 1,200 salons, or 25%, of our franchise salons, are now running on Opensalon Pro and an additional 500 have signed contracts to install Opensalon Pro in the fourth quarter. As part of the Company's transformation to focus on managing and nurturing brands, and in line with a capital-light business, a new merchandise strategy to outsource product distribution was adopted. The Company’s exit out of the product distribution business is expected to occur in late 2021 and is anticipated to positively impact franchisees by providing them with access to industry-leading pricing, loyalty programs, promotional benefits, educational assets, and ongoing support. The Company remains committed to its private label brands, including Designline ® , Blossom ® Pure Haircare and a new men’s line called Prototype™, and distributors will carry these lines to sell exclusively to Regis franchisees.

, Blossom Pure Haircare and a new men’s line called Prototype™, and distributors will carry these lines to sell exclusively to Regis franchisees. The Company continues to make meaningful progress on its multi-year strategy to convert to a fully-franchised model. During the third quarter, it sold and transferred 126 company-owned salons and in April it sold and transferred 109 company-owned salons.

The impact of the transactions closed in the quarter is as follows:

Three Months Ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease) Nine Months Ended

March 31, Increase

(Decrease) 2021 2020 2021 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Salons sold to franchisees 126 375 (249 ) 408 1,363 (955 ) Cash proceeds received $ 595 $ 18,502 $ (17,907 ) $ 7,743 $ 87,916 $ (80,173 ) (Loss) gain on venditions, excluding goodwill derecognition $ (4,575 ) $ 9,628 $ (14,203 ) $ (8,463 ) $ 50,841 $ (59,304 ) Non-cash goodwill derecognition — (17,486 ) 17,486 — (76,966 ) 76,966 Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net $ (4,575 ) $ (7,858 ) $ 3,283 $ (8,463 ) $ (26,125 ) $ 17,662

Non-GAAP reconciliations:

For GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations, please refer to the attached section titled "Non-GAAP Reconciliations." A complete reconciliation of reported earnings to adjusted earnings is included in this press release and is available on the Company’s website at www.regiscorp.com.

About Regis Corporation

Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a leader in beauty salons and cosmetology education. As of March 31, 2021, the Company franchised, owned or held ownership interests in 6,221 worldwide locations. Regis' franchised and corporate locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts®, SmartStyle®, Cost Cutters®, Roosters® and First Choice Haircutters®. Regis maintains an ownership interest in Empire Education Group in the U.S.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 34,510 $ 113,667 Receivables, net 31,254 31,030 Inventories 38,221 62,597 Other current assets 14,082 19,138 Total current assets 118,067 226,432 Property and equipment, net 27,080 57,176 Goodwill 229,221 227,457 Other intangibles, net 4,186 4,579 Right of use asset 629,006 786,216 Other assets 40,423 40,934 Total assets $ 1,047,983 $ 1,342,794 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 28,840 $ 50,918 Accrued expenses 51,164 48,825 Short-term lease liability 123,224 137,271 Total current liabilities 203,228 237,014 Long-term debt, net 177,500 177,500 Long-term lease liability 536,234 680,454 Long-term financing liabilities — 27,981 Other non-current liabilities 81,517 94,142 Total liabilities 998,479 1,217,091 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.05 par value; issued and outstanding 35,789,825 and 35,625,716 common shares at March 31, 2021 and June 30, 2020, respectively 1,789 1,781 Additional paid-in capital 23,672 22,011 Accumulated other comprehensive income 9,092 7,449 Retained earnings 14,951 94,462 Total shareholders’ equity 49,504 125,703 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,047,983 $ 1,342,794

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For The Three And Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 And 2020 (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Service $ 24,645 $ 78,387 $ 90,040 $ 322,133 Product 20,770 34,877 68,665 124,516 Royalties and fees 23,535 8,698 61,393 66,062 Franchise rental income 31,317 31,821 95,885 96,875 Total revenue 100,267 153,783 315,983 609,586 Operating expenses: Cost of service 15,821 54,824 66,441 212,664 Cost of product 21,268 21,672 54,840 75,257 Site operating expenses 13,366 3,660 36,955 62,932 General and administrative 24,582 31,871 77,419 105,187 Rent 8,001 18,665 34,128 63,424 Franchise rent expense 31,317 31,821 95,885 96,875 Depreciation and amortization 3,620 10,359 17,384 27,486 Long-lived asset impairment 833 — 9,817 — TBG mall location restructuring — 146 — 2,368 Goodwill impairment — 40,164 — 40,164 Total operating expenses 118,808 213,182 392,869 686,357 Operating loss (18,541 ) (59,399 ) (76,886 ) (76,771 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (3,163 ) (1,712 ) (10,626 ) (4,615 ) Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net (4,575 ) (7,858 ) (8,463 ) (26,125 ) Interest income and other, net 15,099 148 15,616 3,188 Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (11,180 ) (68,821 ) (80,359 ) (104,323 ) Income tax benefit 333 979 1,368 5,783 Loss from continuing operations (10,847 ) (67,842 ) (78,991 ) (98,540 ) Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes — 301 — 753 Net loss $ (10,847 ) $ (67,541 ) $ (78,991 ) $ (97,787 ) Net loss per share: Basic and diluted: Loss from continuing operations $ (0.30 ) $ (1.89 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (2.74 ) Income from discontinued operations 0.00 0.01 0.00 0.02 Net loss per share, basic and diluted (1) $ (0.30 ) $ (1.88 ) $ (2.20 ) $ (2.72 ) Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 36,011 35,815 35,929 35,958

(1) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding.

REGIS CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For The Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 And 2020 (Dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (78,991 ) $ (97,787 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash used in operating activities: Non-cash adjustments related to discontinued operations — (967 ) Depreciation and amortization 13,968 23,635 Salon asset impairment — 3,851 Long-lived asset impairment 9,817 — Deferred income taxes (806 ) (6,469 ) Inventory reserve 6,875 — Gain from disposal of distribution center assets (14,878 ) — Gain from sale of company headquarters, net — (2,513 ) Loss from sale of salon assets to franchisees, net 8,463 26,125 Goodwill impairment — 40,164 Stock-based compensation 1,792 2,114 Amortization of debt discount and financing costs 1,313 206 Other non-cash items affecting earnings 183 (442 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of asset sales (27,743 ) (38,938 ) Net cash used in operating activities (80,007 ) (51,021 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9,609 ) (32,331 ) Proceeds from sale of assets to franchisees 7,743 87,916 Costs associated with sale of salon assets to franchisees (242 ) (1,887 ) Proceeds from company-owned life insurance policies 1,200 — Proceeds from sale of company headquarters — 8,996 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (908 ) 62,694 Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on revolving credit facility — 213,000 Repayments of revolving credit facility — (30,000 ) Repurchase of common stock — (28,246 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld (316 ) (1,968 ) Minority interest buyout (562 ) — Distribution center lease payments (724 ) (677 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (1,602 ) 152,109 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 6 (379 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (82,511 ) 163,403 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash: Beginning of period 122,880 92,379 End of period $ 40,369 $ 255,782

REGIS CORPORATION Same-Store Sales SYSTEM-WIDE SAME-STORE SALES (1): Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (19.4 )% (20.3 )% (19.6 )% (8.2 )% (12.8 )% (9.5 )% Supercuts (22.5 ) (18.8 ) (22.3 ) (3.1 ) (12.1 ) (3.7 ) Portfolio Brands (17.7 ) (19.0 ) (17.9 ) (4.6 ) (6.4 ) (4.8 ) Total (20.9 )% (19.4 )% (20.7 )% (4.6 )% (11.1 )% (5.4 )% Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (28.9 )% (28.0 )% (28.7 )% (2.8 )% (9.6 )% (4.8 )% Supercuts (30.2 ) (25.2 ) (29.9 ) (0.8 ) (10.5 ) (1.4 ) Portfolio Brands (27.3 ) (20.9 ) (26.6 ) (2.1 ) (6.6 ) (2.7 ) Total (29.2 )% (25.2 )% (28.7 )% (1.7 )% (9.0 )% (2.7 )%

(1) System-wide same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for system-wide franchise and company-owned locations for more than one year that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date system-wide same-store sales are the sum of the system-wide same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. Locations relocated within a one-mile radius are included in same-store sales as they are considered to have been open in the prior period. System-wide same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation. TBG salons were not a franchise location in fiscal year 2021 so they are excluded from fiscal year 2020 same-store sales for comparability.

FRANCHISE SAME-STORE SALES (1): Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (16.8 )% (22.8 )% (18.1 )% (9.6 )% (15.2 )% (10.9 )% Supercuts (21.7 ) (18.3 ) (21.5 ) (2.9 ) (11.2 ) (3.3 ) Portfolio Brands (14.8 ) (17.7 ) (15.1 ) (3.3 ) (4.9 ) (3.5 ) Total (19.2 )% (20.0 )% (19.3 )% (3.5 )% (10.0 )% (4.1 )% Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (24.7 )% (29.2 )% (25.8 )% (6.0 )% (16.2 )% (8.6 )% Supercuts (29.6 ) (24.4 ) (29.4 ) (0.4 ) (9.6 ) (0.9 ) Portfolio Brands (25.4 ) (18.1 ) (24.6 ) (1.0 ) (6.6 ) (1.7 ) Total (28.0 )% (24.2 )% (27.6 )% (0.9 )% (10.1 )% (1.8 )%

(1) Franchise same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for salons that have been a franchise location for more than one year that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date franchise same-store sales are the sum of the franchise same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Franchise salons that do not report daily sales are excluded from same-store sales. Locations relocated within a one-mile radius are included in same-store sales as they are considered to have been open in the prior period. Franchise same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation. TBG salons were not a franchise location in fiscal year 2021 so they are excluded from fiscal year 2020 same-store sales for comparability.

COMPANY-OWNED SAME-STORE SALES (2): Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (28.9 )% (13.9 )% (24.4 )% (7.7 )% (12.2 )% (9.0 )% Supercuts (34.8 ) (25.2 ) (34.1 ) (5.7 ) (17.9 ) (6.7 ) Portfolio Brands (29.0 ) (23.9 ) (28.4 ) (6.2 ) (8.7 ) (6.5 ) Total (31.0 )% (17.0 )% (28.8 )% (6.9 )% (11.9 )% (7.9 )% Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 March 31, 2020 Service Retail Total Service Retail Total SmartStyle (36.2 )% (26.5 )% (33.3 )% (2.0 )% (8.3 )% (3.8 )% Supercuts (38.4 ) (33.9 ) (38.0 ) (4.0 ) (14.5 ) (4.9 ) Portfolio Brands (32.7 ) (29.2 ) (32.4 ) (3.2 ) (6.6 ) (3.5 ) Total (35.2 )% (27.4 )% (33.8 )% (2.8 )% (8.3 )% (3.9 )%

(1) Company-owned same-store sales are calculated as the total change in sales for company-owned locations that were open on a specific day of the week during the current period and the corresponding prior period. Quarterly and year-to-date company-owned same-store sales are the sum of the company-owned same-store sales computed on a daily basis. Locations relocated within a one-mile radius are included in same-store sales as they are considered to have been open in the prior period. Company-owned same-store sales are calculated in local currencies to remove foreign currency fluctuations from the calculation.

REGIS CORPORATION System-Wide Location Counts March 31,

2021 June 30,

2020 FRANCHISE SALONS: SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 1,569 1,317 Supercuts 2,357 2,508 Portfolio Brands (1) 1,233 1,217 Total North American salons 5,159 5,042 Total International Salons (2) 158 167 Total Franchise Salons 5,317 5,209 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 86.6 % 76.1 % COMPANY-OWNED SALONS: SmartStyle/Cost Cutters in Walmart Stores 373 751 Supercuts 124 210 Portfolio Brands (1) 267 505 Mall-based (3) 62 166 Total Company-owned salons 826 1,632 as a percent of total Franchise and Company-owned salons 13.4 % 23.9 % OWNERSHIP INTEREST LOCATIONS: Equity ownership interest locations 78 82 Grand Total, System-wide 6,221 6,923

(1) Portfolio Brands was previously referred to as Signature Style. (2) Canadian and Puerto Rican salons are included in the North American salon totals. (3) The mall-based salons were acquired from TBG on December 31, 2019. They are included in continuing operations under the Company-owned operating segment from January 1, 2020.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations:

We believe our presentation of non-GAAP operating loss, net (loss) income, net (loss) income per diluted share, and other non-GAAP financial measures provides meaningful insight into our ongoing operating performance and an alternative perspective of our results of operations. Presentation of the non-GAAP measures allows investors to review our core ongoing operating performance from the same perspective as management and the Board of Directors. These non-GAAP financial measures provide investors an enhanced understanding of our operations, facilitate investors’ analyses and comparisons of our current and past results of operations and provide insight into the prospects of our future performance. We also believe the non-GAAP measures are useful to investors because they provide supplemental information that research analysts frequently use to analyze financial performance.

The method we use to produce non-GAAP results is not in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may differ from methods used by other companies. These non-GAAP results should not be regarded as a substitute for corresponding U.S. GAAP measures, but instead should be utilized as a supplemental measure of operating performance in evaluating our business. Non-GAAP measures do have limitations as they do not reflect certain items that may have a material impact upon our reported financial results. As such, these non-GAAP measures should be viewed in conjunction with our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP reconciling items for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020:

The following information is provided to give qualitative and quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Items impacting comparability are not defined terms within U.S. GAAP. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. We determine the items to consider as “items impacting comparability” based on how management views our business, makes financial, operating and planning decisions and evaluates the Company’s ongoing performance. The following items have been excluded from our non-GAAP results:

Employee litigation reserve

Professional fees

Severance expense

CEO transition

Corporate office transition

Benefit from lease liability decrease in excess of previously impaired ROUA ("Lease Liability Benefit")

Lease termination fees

Real estate fees

Asset retirement obligations

Long-lived asset impairment

TBG restructuring

Goodwill impairment

Gain on distribution centers

Goodwill derecognition

TBG discontinued operations

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating loss and U.S. GAAP net loss to equivalent non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended

March 31, Nine Months Ended

March 31, U.S. GAAP financial line item 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. GAAP revenue $ 100,267 $ 153,783 $ 315,983 $ 609,586 U.S. GAAP operating loss $ (18,541 ) $ (59,399 ) $ (76,886 ) $ (76,771 ) Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments (1) Employee litigation reserve Site operating expenses — — — (600 ) Professional fees General and administrative 480 (138 ) 3,422 223 Severance General and administrative 848 5,136 3,239 8,053 CEO transition General and administrative 300 — (994 ) — Corporate office transition Rent — 515 — 919 Lease liability benefit Rent (3,009 ) — (11,295 ) — Lease termination fees Rent (147 ) — 6,523 — Real estate fees Rent 158 — 534 — Asset retirement obligation Depreciation and amortization 774 — 3,447 — Long-lived asset impairment Long-lived asset impairment 833 — 9,817 — TBG restructuring TBG restructuring — 146 — 2,368 Goodwill impairment Goodwill impairment — 40,164 — 40,164 Total non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 237 45,823 14,693 51,127 Non-GAAP operating loss (1) $ (18,304 ) $ (13,576 ) $ (62,193 ) $ (25,644 ) U.S. GAAP net loss $ (10,847 ) $ (67,541 ) $ (78,991 ) $ (97,787 ) Non-GAAP net income adjustments: Non-GAAP revenue adjustments — — — — Non-GAAP operating expense adjustments 237 45,823 14,693 51,127 Gain on distribution centers Interest income and other, net (14,878 ) — (14,878 ) — Corporate office transition Interest income and other, net — — — (2,513 ) Goodwill derecognition Interest income and other, net — 17,486 — 76,966 Income tax impact on Non-GAAP adjustments (2) Income taxes 148 509 4 (12,541 ) TBG discontinued operations, net of income tax Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (301 ) — (753 ) Total non-GAAP net income adjustments (14,493 ) 63,517 (181 ) 112,286 Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (25,340 ) $ (4,024 ) $ (79,172 ) $ 14,499

(1) Adjusted operating margins for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were (18.3)% and (8.8)%, and were (19.7)% and (4.2)% for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and are calculated as non-GAAP operating loss divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. (2) Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, and 22% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, respectively, for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Selected U.S. GAAP To Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share to non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share Three Months Ended March 31, Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 U.S. GAAP net loss per diluted share $ (0.301 ) $ (1.884 ) $ (2.199 ) $ (2.719 ) Employee litigation reserve (1) — — — (0.013 ) Professional fees (1) 0.014 (0.003 ) 0.094 0.005 Severance (1) 0.023 0.112 0.089 0.169 CEO Transition (1) 0.008 — (0.027 ) — Corporate office transition (1) — 0.011 — (0.034 ) Lease liability benefit (1) (0.083 ) — (0.311 ) — Lease termination fees (1) (0.004 ) — 0.180 — Real estate fees (1) 0.004 — 0.015 — Asset retirement obligation (1) 0.021 — 0.095 — Long-lived asset impairment (1) 0.023 — 0.270 — TBG restructuring (1) — 0.003 — 0.050 Goodwill impairment (1) — 0.863 — 0.833 Goodwill derecognition (1) — 0.373 — 1.629 Gain on distribution centers (1) (0.409 ) — (0.410 ) — TBG discontinued operations, net of tax — (0.008 ) — (0.020 ) CARES Act — 0.409 — 0.395 Tax asset valuation — 0.012 — 0.012 Impact of change in weighted average shares (3) — — — 0.084 Non-GAAP net (loss) income per diluted share (2) $ (0.704 ) $ (0.112 ) $ (2.204 ) $ 0.391 U.S. GAAP Weighted average shares - basic 36,011 35,815 35,929 35,958 U.S. GAAP Weighted average shares - diluted 36,011 35,815 35,929 35,958 Non-GAAP Weighted average shares - diluted (3) 36,011 35,815 35,929 37,103

(1) Based on projected statutory effective tax rate analyses, the non-GAAP tax provision was calculated to be approximately 1% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, respectively, and 22% for the three and nine months ended March 31, 2020, respectively, for all non-GAAP operating expense adjustments. (2) Total is a recalculation; line items calculated individually may not sum to total due to rounding. (3) Non-GAAP net (loss) income per share reflects the weighted average shares associated with non-GAAP net (loss) income, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents. The earnings per share impact of the adjustments for the nine months ended March 31, 2020 included additional shares for common stock equivalents of 1.1 million. The impact of the adjustments described above result in the impact of the common stock equivalents to be dilutive to the non-GAAP net income per share. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021 and the three months ended March 31, 2020, the impact of the adjustments described above resulted in a non-GAAP net loss, therefore, the impact of the common stock equivalents is not dilutive.

REGIS CORPORATION

Reconciliation Of Reported U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA, A Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(Dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA represents U.S. GAAP net (loss) income for the respective period excluding interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, as EBITDA excluding identified items impacting comparability for each respective period. For the three and nine months ended March 31, 2021, the items impacting comparability consisted of the items identified in the non-GAAP reconciling items for the respective periods. The impacts of the income tax provision adjustments associated with the above items are already included in the U.S. GAAP reported net (loss) income to EBITDA reconciliation, therefore there is no adjustment needed for the reconciliation from EBITDA to adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 11,960 $ (12,623 ) $ (10,184 ) $ (10,847 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 3,163 3,163 Income taxes, as reported — — (333 ) (333 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 333 1,687 1,600 3,620 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 22 811 — 833 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 12,315 $ (10,125 ) $ (5,754 ) $ (3,564 ) Professional fees — — 480 480 Severance — — 848 848 CEO transition — — 300 300 Lease liability benefit (308 ) (2,701 ) — (3,009 ) Lease termination fees — (147 ) — (147 ) Real estate fees — 158 — 158 Gain on distribution centers — — (14,878 ) (14,878 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 12,007 $ (12,815 ) $ (19,004 ) $ (19,812 ) Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 11,082 $ (50,661 ) $ (27,962 ) $ (67,541 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 1,712 1,712 Income taxes, as reported — — (979 ) (979 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 292 9,799 268 10,359 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 11,374 $ (40,862 ) $ (26,961 ) $ (56,449 ) Professional fees — — (138 ) (138 ) Severance — — 5,136 5,136 Corporate office transition — — 515 515 TBG restructuring 146 — — 146 Goodwill impairment, as reported — 40,164 — 40,164 Goodwill derecognition — — 17,486 17,486 TBG discontinued operations, net of income tax — — (301 ) (301 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 11,520 $ (698 ) $ (4,263 ) $ 6,559

(1) Consolidated EBITDA margins for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were (3.6)% and (36.7)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were (19.8)% and 4.3%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 28,735 $ (50,739 ) $ (56,987 ) $ (78,991 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 10,626 10,626 Income taxes, as reported — — (1,368 ) (1,368 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 896 11,080 5,408 17,384 Long-lived asset impairment, as reported 726 9,091 — 9,817 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 30,357 $ (30,568 ) $ (42,321 ) $ (42,532 ) Professional fees — — 3,422 3,422 Severance — — 3,239 3,239 CEO transition — — (994 ) (994 ) Lease liability benefit (606 ) (10,689 ) — (11,295 ) Lease termination fees — 6,523 — 6,523 Real estate fees — 534 — 534 Gain on distribution centers — — (14,878 ) (14,878 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 29,751 $ (34,200 ) $ (51,532 ) $ (55,981 ) Nine Months Ended March 31, 2020 Franchise Company-

owned Corporate Consolidated (1) Consolidated reported net income (loss), as reported (U.S. GAAP) $ 33,417 $ (46,365 ) $ (84,839 ) $ (97,787 ) Interest expense, as reported — — 4,615 4,615 Income taxes, as reported — — (5,783 ) (5,783 ) Depreciation and amortization, as reported 662 21,844 4,980 27,486 EBITDA (as defined above) $ 34,079 $ (24,521 ) $ (81,027 ) $ (71,469 ) Employee litigation reserve — (600 ) — (600 ) Professional fees — — 223 223 Severance — — 8,053 8,053 Corporate office transition — — (1,594 ) (1,594 ) TBG restructuring 2,368 — — 2,368 Goodwill impairment, as reported — 40,164 — 40,164 Goodwill derecognition — — 76,966 76,966 TBG discontinued operations — — (753 ) (753 ) Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP financial measure $ 36,447 $ 15,043 $ 1,868 $ 53,358

(1) Consolidated EBITDA margins for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were (13.5)% and (11.7)%, respectively, and are calculated as EBITDA (as defined above) divided by U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA margins for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020 were (17.7)% and 8.8%, respectively, and are calculated as adjusted EBITDA divided by adjusted U.S. GAAP revenue for each respective period.

REGIS CORPORATION Reconciliation Of Reported Franchise EBITDA As A Percent Of U.S. GAAP Revenue To EBITDA As A Percent Of Adjusted Revenue (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 As Adjusted EBITDA $ 12,007 $ 11,520 U.S. GAAP revenue 67,931 55,837 As Adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue 17.7 % 20.6 % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income (31,317 ) (31,821 ) Advertising fund (fee) refund (5,580 ) 7,789 Adjusted revenue $ 31,034 $ 31,805 As Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1) 38.7 % 36.2 % Nine Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 As Adjusted EBITDA $ 29,751 $ 36,447 U.S. GAAP revenue 198,335 208,224 As Adjusted EBITDA as a % of U.S. GAAP revenue 15.0 % 17.5 % Non-margin revenue adjustments: Franchise rental income (95,885 ) (96,875 ) Advertising fund fee (14,804 ) (13,341 ) TBG product sales — (2,010 ) Adjusted revenue $ 87,646 $ 95,998 As Adjusted EBITDA as a percent of adjusted revenue (1) 33.9 % 38.0 %