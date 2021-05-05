Plymouth Rock Assurance and the UB Alumni Association Introduce New Affinity Discount Program

WOODBRIDGE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Plymouth Rock Assurance, a leading auto and home insurance provider in the Northeast, is pleased to announce its newest and largest program affiliation with the UB Alumni Association (UBAA), to offer alumni discounted auto insurance.

“We are thrilled to partner with the UB Alumni Association,” said Jeff Briglia, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Plymouth Rock Management Company of New Jersey. “As a University at Buffalo alumnus myself, I know how popular and valued programs like this have become with fellow alumni. I’m excited by the opportunity to not only offer great service and discounts to other alumni, but also the prospect to expand Plymouth Rock’s footprint in the Northeast region.”

The newest alumni discount program also includes car insurance benefits like the complimentary Get Home Safe® taxi reimbursement, Door to Door Valet Claim Service®, and discounts on motorcycle policies, in addition to the quality coverage and friendly service Plymouth Rock provides.

“By aligning with Plymouth Rock, we’re able to offer our alumni access to insurance discounts they otherwise would not have access to,” said Gary Jastrzab, UBAA President. “This collaboration helps power UBAA’s mission to provide graduates with support, services and exclusive discounts after graduation.”

For more about Plymouth Rock’s UBAA affinity program contact your agent or visit: www.plymouthrock.com/UBAA

