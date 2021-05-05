Kaleyra Announces Agreement with Trellance to Build Communication Solutions for Credit Unions

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE:KLR), a rapidly growing Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS), today announced a new agreement in the US with Trellance, the leading provider of data analytics, business intelligence, and professional services for credit unions.

As part of the agreement, k-lab, the innovation lab of Kaleyra, will be creating communication solutions for credit unions powered by data from the Trellance M360 platform, further strengthening the platform as a single source of integrated enterprise intelligence. Kaleyra and Trellance will be solving digital communication issues, using messages such as alerts for fraud prevention or providing notifications that improve member experience.

“At Kaleyra, we believe in an ecosystem of companies focused on their core business, but that at the same time are interconnected to provide customers the best possible experience,” said Velco Farina, Managing Director of k-lab. “The combination of Trellance’s M360 data analytics platform and Kaleyra’s communication modules will deliver great value to all credit unions on the Trellance M360 platform, while accelerating their digital transformation with regards to customer engagement.”

Using k-lab services, credit unions can bridge the gap between their data sources and their member messaging. Member and transaction data from Trellance M360 will be used by k-lab to integrate with the CPaaS platform of Kaleyra. The result is a more contextually relevant way to communicate with members through multiple channels, including voice, SMS, application-to-person (A2P) and more.

“We’re excited to have Kaleyra as our Partner,” shared Paolo Teotino, Chief Product Officer of Trellance. “The agreement extends the Trellance M360 platform’s features with new partner capabilities. Credit unions using the M360 platform will experience an easier and faster way to implement k-lab’s innovative communication solutions, which is a big win for our credit union customers and their members.”

This new partnership adds to Kaleyra’s recent k-lab agreements with Visa and Mastercard. It further solidifies Kaleyra’s focus on financial services and solution development for financial institutions via their k-lab team.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE American: KLR) (KLR WS), is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises worldwide. Through its proprietary platform, Kaleyra manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services, and chatbots. Kaleyra’s technology today makes it possible to safely and securely manage billions of messages monthly with a reach to hundreds of MNOs and over 190 countries. For more information: https://www.kaleyra.com/.

About Trellance

Trellance is the leading provider of data analytics and business intelligence solutions, professional services, and consulting for credit unions. The company’s solutions and services, together with the patented common data model of its signature M360 product, are used by credit unions to find actionable insights, improve member experience and achieve portfolio growth. Founded in 1989, Trellance is headquartered in Tampa, Fla., and serves more than 1,500 organizations throughout the United States.