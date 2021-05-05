MetLife Head of Investor Relations John Hall Provides First Quarter 2021 Financial Update Video

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Senior Vice President and Head of Investor Relations John Hall has provided a first quarter 2021 financial update video.

The video can be viewed on the company's website at https://www.metlife.com/about-us/newsroom/#video.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain or incorporate by reference information that includes or is based upon forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements give expectations or forecasts of future events and do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words and terms such as “continue,” “consistent,” “momentum” and “target,” and other words and terms of similar meaning, in each of their forms of speech, or that are tied to future periods or future performance. They include statements relating to future actions, prospective services or products, future performance or results of current and anticipated services or products, future sales efforts, future expenses, the outcome of contingencies such as legal proceedings, and future trends in operations and financial results.

Many factors will determine the results of MetLife, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates, and they involve unpredictable risks and uncertainties. Our forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, expectations, and understanding the economic environment, but they may be inaccurate and may change. MetLife, Inc. does not guarantee any future performance. Results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in MetLife, Inc.’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and others, may cause such differences. These factors include:

(1) economic condition difficulties, including risks relating to public health, interest rates, credit spreads, equity, real estate, obligors and counterparties, currency exchange rates, derivatives, and terrorism and security; (2) global capital and credit market adversity; (3) credit facility inaccessibility; (4) financial strength or credit ratings downgrades; (5) unavailability, unaffordability, or inadequate reinsurance; (6) statutory life insurance reserve financing costs or limited market capacity; (7) legal, regulatory, and supervisory and enforcement policy changes; (8) tax rate or tax laws changes; (9) litigation and regulatory investigations; (10) London Interbank Offered Rate termination and transition to alternative reference rates; (11) unsuccessful efforts to meet all environmental, social, and governance standards or to enhance our sustainability; (12) MetLife, Inc.’s inability to pay dividends and repurchase common stock; (13) MetLife, Inc.’s subsidiaries’ inability to pay it dividends; (14) investment defaults, downgrades, or volatility; (15) investment sales or lending difficulties; (16) collateral or derivative-related payments; (17) investment valuations, allowances, or impairments changes; (18) claims or other results that differ from our estimates, assumptions, or models; (19) global political, legal, or operational risks; (20) business competition; (21) technological change; (22) catastrophes; (23) climate changes or responses to it; (24) amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs, deferred sales inducements, value of business acquired, or value of customer relationships acquired; (25) product guarantee volatility, costs, and counterpart risks; (26) risk management failures; (27) insufficient protection from operational risks; (28) confidential information protection or other cybersecurity or disaster recovery failures; (29) accounting standards changes; (30) excessive risk-taking; (31) marketing and distribution difficulties; (32) pension and other postretirement benefit assumption changes; (33) inability to protect our intellectual property or avoid infringement claims; (34) acquisition, integration, growth, disposition, or reorganization difficulties; (35) Brighthouse Financial, Inc. separation risks; (36) MetLife, Inc.’s Board of Directors influence over the outcome of stockholder votes through the voting provisions of the MetLife Policyholder Trust; and (37) legal- and corporate governance-related effects on business combinations.

MetLife, Inc. will not publicly correct or update any forward-looking statements if MetLife, Inc. believes it is not likely to achieve them or for any other reasons. Please consult any further disclosures MetLife, Inc. makes on related subjects in reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.