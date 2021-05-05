The Newly-Formed Green Business Alliance Announces Bold Climate Goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) announced the launch of a newly-formed alliance of sixteen Virginia-based businesses and nonprofits to address climate change and ready our economy for a clean energy future. Governor Ralph Northam spoke at a press conference Wednesday, May 5th, at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital to introduce the Green Business Alliance (GBA), and their ambitious target to reduce their collective climate emissions by 45% by 2025, nearly five years earlier than a recent target set by the Biden Administration.

“While 30% of Fortune 500 businesses have made declarations of climate emissions reductions, smaller companies, which comprise 99.5% of Virginia businesses, also have a leadership role to play in helping the Commonwealth meet its climate goals,” said C3 Executive Director, Susan Kruse. “The launch of the GBA demonstrates that small and medium-size businesses can embrace climate leadership and take action in support of local, state, and national goals.”

“Virginia-based businesses are an essential part of our economy and our communities, and they will also be essential partners in reaching our climate goals,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “We need all hands on deck, and it is an honor to highlight these successful home-grown businesses who are working to ensure a sustainable future for all Virginians.”

GBA members employ more than 2,300 employees, represent key industry sectors, and are recognized influencers statewide, nationally, and some internationally.

“Carter Myers Automotive is honored to be part of the GBA. Working with courageous, forward thinking local leaders on such an important issue has been validating for our own actions and yet challenging because we all know we can do more,” said Liza Borches, CEO/President, Carter Myers Automotive dealerships, a company with 16 dealerships across the Commonwealth.

“The health of our planet is obviously critical to the health of our people, so it is our responsibility to make sustainable choices for future generations. Business leaders in our community have a strong sense of environmental responsibility, and it is a privilege to collaborate with them. We are excited to host the GBA press conference on May 5th,” said Catherine Hughes, Executive Director for Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, who also spoke at the event.

Gordon Sutton, President of Tiger Fuel added, “Tiger Fuel company is a homegrown Virginia business that has been proudly engaged in the communities we serve for the last 39+ years. We feel like joining the GBA is the right thing to do for our company, our community, and our environment. Businesses like ours are the backbone of our economy and we have a tremendous opportunity here to support climate action while we support our business as well.”

Kelli Palmer, Head, Global Inclusion & Diversity and Corporate Citizenship at CFA Institute, rounded out the event speakers stating, “CFA Institute is proud to join the inaugural Green Business Alliance in Charlottesville, Virginia, and connect with other like-minded organizations that are committed to reducing their environmental impact and promoting sustainability in pursuit of environmental excellence.”

The inaugural 16 members include the following companies:

Apex Clean Energy

CFA Institute

CMA Colonial Nissan

CMA Volvo Cars of Charlottesville

Hantzmon Wiebel

Harvest Moon Catering

Indoor Biotechnologies

Legal Aid Justice Center

Quantitative Investment Management

Red Light Management

Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital

Sigora Solar

Sun Tribe Solar

The Center

Tiger Fuel Company

WillowTree

About the Community Climate Collaborative

The Community Climate Collaborative aims to bring communities together to lead on climate by working closely with schools, businesses, citizens, and local governments to implement carbon emissions reductions, develop climate action plans, and enact equitable policies that accelerate climate action. theclimatecollaborative.org/gba