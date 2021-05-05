Mantle Technology to Integrate DigitalBits Blockchain

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mantle Technology integrates the DigitalBits blockchain and joins the XDB Foundation’s partner program. Mantle operates between enterprise applications and blockchain protocols, where companies can easily deploy and leverage blockchain benefits in their proof of concept and solutions, without the need to learn or manage blockchain infrastructure. DigitalBits is a protocol layer blockchain network built to support certain consumer digital assets, including branded currencies. This integration will allow enterprise developers access to the DigitalBits blockchain through a robust set of SaaS APIs, enabling them to deploy blockchain-based solutions without the associated complexities. Integrations such as these empower enterprises with plug and play blockchain solutions, reducing the barriers to entry, and acting as a catalyst for blockchain adoption.

Mantle enables enterprises to easily utilize existing public or private blockchain technologies, operating as a bridge between enterprise applications and blockchain infrastructure. The company’s platform includes the following three layers:

Suite of SaaS tools accessible via APIs and GUIs. End users and developers interact with this layer.

Blockchain Edge - embed technology innovations and management features required for enterprise use of blockchain technology.

VirtualChain - each Mantle customer has their own dedicated VirtualChain, through which they are able to interact with one or multiple blockchains making their applications agnostic to each protocol and future-proof.

Mantle’s platform will allow for an out of the box experience for big enterprises. It will also include access to ready built applications supporting several enterprise categories, further reducing complexities and time to market. Mantle will also be operating nodes on the DigitalBits network, contributing to overall network security.

“I’m very excited to see Mantle join the DigitalBits ecosystem,” said Michael Gord, XDB Foundation Managing Director. “Core to our vision at the XDB Foundation has been driving the mass adoption of blockchain technology. Solutions such as Mantle enable enterprises to begin using blockchain right out of the gate - and the users of these enterprise applications will also gain exposure, they just might not know it. Mantle introduces another powerful solution to our ecosystem that allows users to benefit from the unparalleled security, composability and numerous efficiencies associated with blockchain, without having to master the technology or build out an entire blockchain division.”

“Our existing and future enterprise customers will be able to benefit from innovations and the vision that the broad XDB community is bringing to the table. Being able to work hand in hand with infrastructures puts all of us on a fast track to delivering concrete business benefits to enterprises in full digital transformation,” said Pascal Leblanc, CEO of Mantle. “More importantly, it is exciting to see the quality of the team driving the project. I am super confident that XDB will leave its mark on this next generation of decentralized infrastructures.”

About Mantle

Mantle is a Canadian business with a fully developed SaaS platform that is uniquely positioned to answer enterprise needs for innovative security solutions. The platform is plug and play for any existing enterprise IT system and leverages proprietary innovations in blockchain and distributed data storage technologies. Customers are live and onboarded and benefit today from blockchain without the costs and complexities normally associated with blockchain development. To learn more about Mantle, please visit: mantleblockchain.com

About DigitalBits

The DigitalBits Project is an open-source project that developed the DigitalBits blockchain protocol and a secure, low-cost global transaction network, and tools. This blockchain protocol and network layer support various use cases including consumer digital assets, specifically branded cryptocurrencies including branded stablecoins.

To learn more about DigitalBits, please visit: www.digitalbits.io

About XDB Foundation

The XDB Foundation is a non-profit organization focused on assisting DigitalBits and related technologies. The XDB Foundation’s core objectives include: supporting the innovation and adoption of the DigitalBits blockchain and the use of cryptocurrency in enhancing the consumer experience and corporate social responsibility initiatives, shaping commercial standards and requests for technical expansion, growing the DigitalBits community through the inclusion of diverse regions; providing accountability and sustainability practices; and facilitating partnerships and ecosystem development.

To learn more about the XDB Foundation, please visit: xdb.foundation