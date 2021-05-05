Nel ASA: Receives Purchase Order for 2 MW PEM Electrolyser

WALLINGFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser, a division of Nel ASA (Nel, OSE:NEL), received a purchase order for a 2 MW, fully containerized MC400 electrolyser from H2 Energy.

"This is a new milestone achieved in the development of a commercial green hydrogen infrastructure, clearly showing that hydrogen for heavy duty vehicles is a reality today. We are proud that our compact PEM containerized solution has been selected for this second site to supply the refueling stations network," says Raymond Schmid, VP Sales and Marketing EMEA, Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser.

The 2 MW PEM electrolyser is the second system to be delivered as part of the green hydrogen infrastructure network that is currently supplying hydrogen to the first 46 Hyundai trucks already operating in Switzerland and aiming to reach a fleet of 1,600 by 2025. The system will be filling 350 barg trailers directly at site to dispatch the hydrogen to the Hydrospider network in Switzerland.

H2 Energy is working together with various partners to establish a nation‐wide network of hydrogen stations and corresponding supply chain in Switzerland as well as abroad. H2 Energy is focusing on producing only renewable energy-based hydrogen to contribute to the decarbonization of various sectors.

