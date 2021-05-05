Sensiba San Filippo LLP Expands Family Office Practice With the Addition of Tom Crotty

PLEASANTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF), a leading San Francisco Bay Area accounting and business consulting firm, announces the appointment of Practice Leader, Tom Crotty to expand the firm’s Family Office practice.

With this addition, Sensiba San Filippo looks to expand the transformative services, processes, and technology it brings to families across the country. Together with existing advisory, tax, and compliance expertise, this will provide clients with the ability to create “the business of family” - mitigating risk, streamlining processes, and gaining better insight into their finances for improved decision making.

“Family Office is one of the fastest growing segments in the world, yet over 70% of families dissipate their wealth by the third generation,” said Crotty. “My goal in joining Sensiba San Filippo is to take our practice to the next level and create a framework that delivers the insight, structure, and guidance that the families need to be part of the 30% that create a lasting legacy and maintain their wealth past the third generation.”

“Tom has a deep history of bringing value and leadership to the businesses and families he’s worked with. His appointment as our Family Office Practice Leader is an important step in expanding our Family Office Practice and building upon the tax and consulting services we provide,” said Consulting Partner-in-Charge, Frank Balestreri. “We are excited for the expertise, impact and forward thinking approach Tom brings to the team, our firm and most importantly, our clients.”

Crotty has over 40 years of experience serving family offices and family businesses. He combines his CPA background with high-energy leadership, strategy, management expertise, and communication to drive growth and success for his clients. He has worked extensively with multi-family offices, and businesses in the professional services, contracting, mortgage banking, distribution, and nonprofit industries.

Tom received his MBA from UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management, and his BSC in Finance from Santa Clara University. He currently serves on the Board of Catholic Community Foundation. He has also served as the President of the Board for Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County and as Chair of the Board for the Montalvo Art Center in Saratoga, CA.

About Sensiba San Filippo

With over 40 years of experience, certified B Corp accounting firm Sensiba San Filippo LLP (SSF) provides clients with comprehensive assurance, tax, and consulting services while using the power of business to solve social and environmental challenges. SSF ranks among the region’s top 20 public accounting firms and utilizes regional and global expertise to serve clients across a variety of industries. As a member of Morison KSi, SSF is a part of an international association of affiliated accounting firms that supports clients’ global business needs in over 80 countries. For more information, visit www.ssfllp.com.