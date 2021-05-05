United States Toys Market Report 2021: Dolls & Stuffed Toys, Construction Sets & Models, Cards Games, Puzzles, Toys for Toddlers & Kids, Plastic & Others Toys, & Video Games Consoles - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States Toys Market by Segments, Sales Channel, Company Analysis, Forecast" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

United States Toys Market is expected to reach US$ 34.20 Billion by 2026, from US$ 33.70 Billion in 2020

The toys play a big part in the kid's happiness equation. Toys and games range from dolls & stuffed toys, construction sets & models, cards games, puzzles, toys for toddlers & kids, plastic & other toys and video games consoles. They come with a natural value that adds to the overall advancement of children.

Toys help the children to communicate their emotions and advance their creativity. The toys are a great way to de-stress and help in improving cognitive, physical and social skills. In recent years, in the United States, growth in interactive and multi-functional toys and games has considerably influenced the toys market.

Furthermore, sustainability is an upcoming potential trendsetter in the toys market. A range of environment-friendly products, including wooden baby toys, plastic-free games for kids, recycled plastic bath games, and organic cotton stuffed animals, is increasingly becoming popularly, thereby promoting sustainability.

Moreover, the extensive use of Construction Sets & Models to teach communication skills and language arts to kids and adults fuelled this segment's growth in the United States Toys Market. As per our analysis, United States Toy Industry is expected to grow marginally with a CAGR of 0.25% from 2020 to 2026.

Additionally, the evolution of E-commerce sales channels has made various categories of toys easily accessible to consumers. E-commerce is enjoying success as consumers move towards online shopping, and this trend is set to continue over the coming years. Apart from this, the advancement of high-tech electronic toys, depicting action and experimental games such as virtual reality gaming, has contributed to the toys market's overall growth. The Toy Association in the United States also supports games' benefits by educating parents on selecting age-appropriate and learning-based toys for their children.

In the United States, major market players are Mattel Inc., Lego, Hasbro, Inc, Funko, Inc and Spin Master Corp. Further, they are also launching innovative products and affordable ranges that help build children's skills and concepts. Besides, they continuously focus on new product development and mergers and acquisitions to optimise their offerings and partner with local or regional players.

In 2020, amidst COVID-19, the most challenging phase for the different global markets, the United States Toys Market had seen a boom into the market. The toy market has officially managed to maintain its momentum and achieve a growth level that has never been before seen. The reality very much underpins the industry's resilience that families took toys to help keep their children engaged, active, and delighted in times of hardship.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. United States Toys Market

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 Toys Segments

6.2 Toys Sales Channel

7. Segments - United States Toys Market

7.1 Dolls & Stuffed Toys

7.2 Construction Sets & Models

7.3 Cards Games

7.4 Puzzles

7.5 Toys for Toddlers & Kids

7.6 Plastic & Others Toys

7.7 Video Games Consoles

8. Sales Channel - United States Toys Market

8.1 Department Stores Toys Market

8.2 E-Commerce Toys Market

8.3 Mass Merchandisers

8.4 Toy & Hobby Store

8.5 Hypermarket

8.6 Others Toys Market

9. Mergers and Acquisitions

10. Company Analysis

10.1 Mattel Inc.

10.1.1 Overviews

10.1.2 Recent Developments

10.1.3 Revenues

10.2 Lego

10.2.1 Overviews

10.2.2 Recent Developments

10.2.3 Revenues

10.3 Hasbro, Inc

10.3.1 Overviews

10.3.2 Recent Developments

10.3.3 Revenues

10.4 Funko, Inc.

10.4.1 Overviews

10.4.2 Recent Developments

10.4.3 Revenues

10.5 Spin Master Corp.

10.5.1 Overviews

10.5.2 Recent Developments

10.5.3 Revenues

