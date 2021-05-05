StratiFi & Redtail Announce Integration Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--StratiFi, developer of award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology for RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs, today announces a new partnership with Redtail Technology (“Redtail”), the leading CRM technology provider for financial advisors.

The integration between the two partners provides users access to StratiFi's award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology, with single sign-on using their Redtail credentials. Client data will automatically sync from Redtail’s CRM to StratiFi, providing efficiencies for firms that utilize both technology providers.

Akhil Lodha, StratiFi’s CEO commented, “I am thrilled to announce this integration with Redtail. Our two teams have worked together on this integration to create a very efficient process for advisors to review and address risks with their clients and prospects. This integration enables advisors to easily offer on-going risk analysis as a key component of their practice. The response from our mutual clients has been very positive.”

StratiFi's award-winning PRISM Rating™ technology uses proprietary algorithms, once only available to institutional investors, to analyze thousands of securities to quantify a portfolio's correlation, volatility, tail, and concentrated stock risk into an easily understood score. These scores, along with actionable insights, enable RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs to effectively mitigate risk and communicate complex risk exposures in ways anyone can understand.

“Core to our beliefs is that advisors require a streamlined and thoughtful approach when they communicate internally as well as with the investors that they serve,” offered Brian McLaughlin, CEO of Redtail Technology. “It’s a given that the appetite for risk differs for all investors depending on where they are in their financial lives. Together with StratiFi, our shared clients will be able to better understand, track and provide advice and action against current risks facing their portfolios, effortlessly.”

StratiFi continues to build momentum via partnerships with firms like Redtail through its new integrations hub which facilitates connections with CRM, financial planning software, and trading systems. StratiFi University, a new educational learning environment that highlights experts from the financial services ecosystem provides visitors insights on the latest trends and tools they need to improve financial outcomes for investors.

About StratiFi Technologies

StratiFi is a financial technology company that empowers investment advisors to understand portfolio and business risk better. StratiFi’s online platform gives investment advisors access to sophisticated risk management technology, usually only accessible by the largest institutions. StratiFi’s PRISM Ratings™ risk scoring technology provides advisors with a rolled-up score based on their book of business, giving them more insight into the risks in their clients' portfolios and their own business, so they can pick the risks they want to take.

StratiFi is the recipient of several WealthManagement.com Industry Awards for the top Client-profiling and Compliance Technology for RIAs, Investment Managers, and BDs. The company is backed by key investors who are focused on financial technology, including Cboe Global Markets, Wolverine Holdings, and leading venture capital firms, including Anthemis Group, Khosla Ventures, and Y Combinator. For more information about StratiFi, or to schedule a software demo, visit https://www.stratifi.com.

About Redtail Technology

Founded in 2003, Redtail Technology is a leading provider of web-based Client Relationship Management (CRM), compliant text messaging solutions (Redtail Speak), paperless office, and email archiving solutions in the financial services industry. The company is dedicated to helping advisors efficiently grow their firms by providing them with the core technologies that drive their day-to-day operations, offering low cost and easy to implement applications, and integrating with many of the industry’s most widely used applications. As a pioneer in the financial technology industry, Redtail is committed to providing advisors exceptional customer service and strives to contribute in meaningful ways to its local communities in California, Arizona, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.redtailtechnology.com.