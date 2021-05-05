Technology Innovation Institute’s Directed Energy Research Centre Partners with World-leading Universities

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology Innovation Institute (TII), the applied research pillar of Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC), today announced that its Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC) has partnered with Germany’s Ruhr University Bochum and Helmut Schmidt University, France’s University Clermont Auvergne and National University of Colombia, Bogota.

The collaborations follow a series of rapid announcements at Technology Innovation Institute since the first Advanced Technology Research Council board meeting in August 2020. Directed Energy Research Centre is one of the initial seven dedicated research centres at Technology Innovation Institute. The strategic partnerships will advance breakthroughs across the field of directed energy and its sub-disciplines.

The partnership with Ruhr University Bochum involves research on radar systems, including ground-penetrating radar (GPR). In addition, by working alongside National University of Colombia in Bogota, the Centre will engage in innovative research within lightweight lightning protection and ground-penetrating radars with humanitarian objectives related to the detection and neutralisation of landmines. Furthermore, the collaboration with Helmut Schmidt University, in Hamburg, and University Clermont Auvergne, in Clermont-Ferrand, will see work performed in numerical and statistical methods related to high-power electromagnetics.

Speaking on the partnership announcements, Dr Chaouki Kasmi, Chief Researcher at Directed Energy Research Centre, said: “These partnerships form a critical aspect of our roadmap to become a leading research centre. Directed energy has an impact across many areas, including – healthcare, infrastructure, materials and the environment. The Centre is committed to harnessing the physics behind high energy systems for the benefit of society.”

Dr Sébastien Lalléchère, Associate Professor at Clermont Auvergne University, said: "Directed Energy Research Centre (DERC) brings together experts from all over the world to harness the power of acoustic and electromagnetic waves for widespread civilian and military applications, including industrial, medical and defence projects. Through pioneering research programmes, Directed Energy Research Centre is advancing the use of high-power technologies for a safer world."

Technology Innovation Institute is a pioneering global research and development centre that focuses on applied research and new-age technology capabilities. The Institute has seven initial dedicated research centres in quantum, autonomous robotics, cryptography, advanced materials, digital security, directed energy and secure systems. By working with exceptional talent, universities, research institutions and industry partners from all over the world, the Institute connects an intellectual community and contributes to building an R&D ecosystem in Abu Dhabi and the UAE. The Institute reinforces Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s status as a global hub for innovation and contributes to the broader development of its knowledge-based economy.

