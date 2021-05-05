Model N and Channelnomics Announce Strategic Partnership

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Model N Inc. (NYSE: MODN), the leader in cloud revenue management solutions, today announced a new partnership with Channelnomics, a business strategy and research firm that enables high technology companies to assess, plan, and build channel program success. Built on joint consulting and implementation engagements with global high-tech companies, the partnership will pair Model N’s channel solutions with intelligence, planning guidance, assessments, and feedback from Channelnomics.

The partnership will enable joint customers of Model N and Channelnomics to design and develop more effective channel strategies to drive execution and to achieve measurable revenue results. Combined with Model N’s Channel Incentives and Channel Data Management solutions for high tech -- which provides channel sales insights and boosts performance -- Channelnomics’ strategic services provide expert guidance in developing direct and indirect sales programs, as well as implementing processes and systems that ensure their success.

“The Model N and Channelnomics offering will help high tech companies improve their ease of doing business in the channel,” said Chanan Greenberg, SVP and GM of High Tech for Model N. “The combined power of best-in-class software from Model N with strategy and consulting from Channelnomics means that high tech firms can adapt their channel strategy and channel programs to better align with hybrid activity-based and outcome-based programs, improve overall channel experience, and tighten financial controls over a variety of rebate, market development funds, and other incentive types. This partnership is truly a win-win scenario for our shared clients.”

Model N and Channelnomics: A Powerful Revenue Combination

The optimized go-to-market offering from Model N and Channelnomics will provide joint customers with comprehensive, profitable channel strategies that maximize revenue from global channel partners. The combined solution will enhance the ongoing value of Model N’s end-to-end Channel Management solution for high tech, which drives more effective revenue execution and channel automation, enabling high tech firms to improve top-line revenue while increasing profit margins. In turn, Channelnomics’ customized service offerings will empower Model N user organizations to launch and sustain robust strategies that achieve better business outcomes, from selecting the most effective channel partners for a given market to assisting clients in driving ongoing relationship management.

“For many high tech firms, Model N’s Revenue Cloud is the beating heart of a powerful channel sales operation,” said Lawrence M. Walsh, CEO, chief analyst and founder of Channelnomics. “This is precisely why Channelnomics is so excited about our partnership with Model N. We truly believe that the inherent value of the Model N solution – which facilitates profitable channel revenue through advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and the cloud – will be further advanced through strategy and consulting services from Channelnomics, ultimately driving increased ROI.”

About Model N

Model N enables life sciences and high tech companies to drive growth and market share, minimizing revenue leakage throughout the revenue lifecycle. With deep industry expertise and solutions purpose-built for these industries, Model N delivers comprehensive visibility, insight and control over the complexities of commercial operations and compliance. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high tech companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

About Channelnomics

We believe exceptional insights enable channel professionals to turn vision into reality. Channelnomics is a business strategy and research firm focused on connecting channel professionals with the people and insights that enable them to continually evolve and operationalize their strategy. Our industry experts work with clients to provide the economic evidence they need to validate and structure their strategy. Our clients, in turn, benefit from improved GTM performance, faster time to market, and better return on partner relationships. By looking at the technology market from the viewpoint of vendors, partners, and end users, Channelnomics is uniquely positioned to develop route-to-market strategies with an innovative, insightful, and inspired flair.

Visit us: www.channelnomics.com