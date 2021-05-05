UBS and Lynk Collaborate to Enhance Integration of AI-driven Expert Access Into the Client Investment Process

NEW YORK & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lynk, an AI-driven knowledge-as-a-service platform, and UBS, the world’s leading global wealth manager and a provider of financial services, are collaborating to help UBS’s institutional clients globally to enhance the integration of expert access into their investment process. New technology, alternative data, regulatory changes, and the pandemic have radically changed the investment landscape over recent years and, in response, UBS and Lynk continue to evolve their product suites.

The dynamic investment landscape means that increasingly, expert access is seen as an essential tool for investors as diverse as Hedge Funds, Sovereign Wealth Funds and Private Equity. With investor needs in constant flux, the synergies between Lynk's advanced platform capabilities, which is supported by more than 840,000 experts, and UBS’s #1 ranked Equity Research offering are compelling.

Lynk’s proprietary technology is driven by an AI-driven data engine that indexes industry experts based on their experience and expertise. Lynk’s focus on user experience and best-in-class use of data delivers unparalleled benefits to investors, driving efficiency in uncovering further investment opportunities or risks.

Dan Dowd, UBS Global Head of Research, said: “We are proud of our innovation track record and are highly focused on helping investors get to the crux of key investment debates as rapidly as possible. Showcasing Lynk’s technology and expertise has the potential to substantially accelerate the investment processes of our clients.”

UBS has been at the forefront of equity research innovation, providing its institutional investors access to world-leading research analysts and unique content, as well as alternative data via Evidence Lab.

“The scale of Lynk’s network, user-friendly technology and global footprint present a unique opportunity with potential for further strategic collaboration in the future,” said Damien Horth, Head of UBS Global Research New Business Initiatives.

The primary objective of the collaboration is to help both parties’ clients enhance investment decisions by mutually levering on content and distribution capabilities. UBS global research analysts already have access to the Lynk network while UBS Global Markets will introduce Lynk solutions to UBS’s institutional clients.

“We are excited to be collaborating with Global Research, Global Markets, and other teams at UBS,” said Peggy Choi, CEO and founder of Lynk. “We share a common purpose in seeking to deliver a best-in-class experience to our customers. For Lynk experts, establishing an alliance with a leading institution like UBS creates great opportunities, while Lynk customers will gain unique access to UBS expertise. The alliance will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and consolidate our market-leading position in transforming not just the traditional expert network space, but also the broader knowledge ecosystem with new ways to seek, share and build human insights.”

This collaboration comes on the heels of Lynk’s $24M funding round led by Brewer Lane Ventures and MassMutual Ventures, with additional participation from Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund, bringing the company’s total funding to $30M.

About Lynk

Lynk powers the knowledge economy by unlocking insights, experience and expertise of experts from around the world to help people and companies make better-informed decisions.

Lynk’s knowledge graph uses data to understand, map, and organize 840K+ global experts and their knowledge to facilitate timely and intelligent connections.

With 8 offices in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, Mumbai, Shanghai, and Toronto, Lynk's global network serves Fortune 500 corporations, the world’s leading investment houses, global family offices, top professional services firms, governments, and more. For more information, visit https://lynk.global/.

About UBS

UBS provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide, as well as private clients in Switzerland. UBS's strategy is centered on our leading global wealth management business and our premier universal bank in Switzerland, enhanced by Asset Management and the Investment Bank. The bank focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their targeted markets, are capital-efficient, and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook. UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 31% in Switzerland, 19% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and 20% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs over 68,000 people around the world.

Investment Bank

The Investment Bank provides corporate, institutional and wealth management clients with expert advice, innovative solutions, execution and comprehensive access to international capital markets. It offers advisory services and provides in-depth cross-asset research, along with access to equities, foreign exchange, precious metals and selected rates and credit markets, through its business units, Global Banking and Global Markets. The Investment Bank is an active participant in capital markets flow activities, including sales, trading and market-making across a range of securities.

UBS Evidence Lab

UBS Evidence Lab is a sell-side team of experts, independent of UBS Research, that work across 55 specialized labs creating insight-ready datasets. The experts turn data into evidence by applying a combination of tools and techniques to harvest, cleanse, and connect billions of data items each month. The library of assets, covering over 5,000+ companies of all sizes, across all sectors and regions, is designed to help investors answer the questions that matter to their investment analysis.

To learn more, visit www.ubs.com or UBS.