Generational Equity Advises Air Compressor Service in its Sale to Northwest Pump

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Generational Equity, a leading mergers and acquisitions advisor for privately held businesses, is pleased to announce the sale of its client D.R. Smith Co., Inc. (dba, Air Compressor Service) to Northwest Pump. The transaction closed April 30, 2021.

Air Compressor Service (ACS) located in Everett, Washington, sells, services, and repairs all types of air compressor products, serving business customers throughout the Puget Sound and western Washington area. The Company is a Gardner Denver authorized distributor, and also services and sells a wide range of other industry-leading compressors, vacuum pumps, air dryers, filtration, lubricants, and other products, including rebuilt equipment.

ACS has a strong emphasis on recurring scheduled preventative maintenance programs for each customer, which help maintain strong relationships, and provides ongoing equipment sales opportunities. The revenue mix includes equipment sales, parts, service labor, lubricants and other revenue.

Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Northwest Pump (NWP) has been an industry leader in selling and servicing petroleum products since 1959. They offer top quality products, decades of experience, and unparalleled customer service. When they added their industrial division over 20 years ago, those same qualities were established immediately. Employee-owned since 2006, that pride in ownership is reflected throughout the entire operation.

With 18 branches located from Anchorage, Alaska, Honolulu, Hawaii, and throughout the Western States, NWP is the largest retailer of petroleum equipment and industrial pumps and compressors in the West.

Generational Equity Executive Managing Director of M&A – Western Region, Stephen Crisham, and his team lead by Managing Director, Mergers & Acquisitions, Paul Hajek, supported by Vice President Mergers and Acquisitions, Chad Comroe, successfully closed the transaction. Executive Managing Director Tom Braun established the initial relationship with ACS.

“It was a great pleasure working with both the seller and the buyer. Air Compressor Service is a very profitable and well-run company and Northwest Pump was extremely professional during every stage of the deal,” said Hajek.

