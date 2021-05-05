Viant Enhances Contextual Targeting Capabilities With Peer39 Partnership

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: DSP), a leading people-based advertising software company, and Peer39, the leading provider of AI-powered contextual targeting and brand protection technology for digital advertising, today announced the successful integration of Peer39's Advanced Contextual Data Marketplace into Viant's advertising software, Adelphic®. The integration scales Adelphic's library of pre-bid contextual data providers, accelerating advertisers' abilities to elevate their media performance in cookieless environments.

"Viant's industry-leading solutions empower advertisers to reach all types of audiences in privacy-friendly, cookieless environments," said Jon Schulz, Chief Marketing Officer, Viant. "This recent integration with Peer39 offers brands and agencies more options to deliver their messages via contextually-relevant environments."

In a 2021 poll of 146 buy-side professionals conducted by Digiday Research, more than half of respondents noted they were spending more money on contextual targeting to prepare for the end of third-party cookies.

"We are entering a privacy-first era of marketing, where the data used in advertising campaigns is under greater scrutiny than ever before," said Mario Diez, CEO, Peer39. "To succeed in this era, advertisers need access to reliable, privacy-compliant data signals that will last into the future. This collaboration with Viant broadens that accessibility, creating new ways for advertisers to obtain cookie-free contextual data to target their campaigns across web, mobile and CTV environments."

