Cymbiotika Introduces Rya Organics for Its Market-leading CBD Products

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cymbiotika, a leading nutritional supplement brand known for creating pure, clinically backed supplements, today announced the launch of Rya Organics by Cymbiotika.

Rya Organics CBD products are formulated using Cymbiotika’s advanced Micelle Delivery System, which provides superior absorption, by protecting each nutrient, ensuring maximum bioavailability.

“Our CBD-based products are some of the most powerful products we’ve ever developed," says Chervin Jafarieh, founder of Cymbiotika. “The formulations switch off inflammation at the encryption level, deep in the cell. This opportunity for deep healing is a culmination of our life’s work – it is why we do what we do.”

Initial products in the Rya Organics line include:

Nexus Relief, the most advanced anti-inflammatory CBD product that has ever been created, using our bio-technology delivery system known as Carbon Technology. Combining CO2 extracted, full spectrum organic cannabinoids and our heirloom strain of DHA & EPA is a groundbreaking discovery, that provides our body's endogenous cannabinoid system with exactly what it needs to continue producing cannabinoids on its own. In addition to CBD, this formula contains TetraHydroCurcumin (C3), the most bioavailable form of the ancient healing root, turmeric. C3 bypasses the conversion process for an immediate therapeutic effect. We also added Boswellia Sacra, a powerful plant used for centuries for healing and is now backed by science for its powerful anti-inflammatory effect. Combat systemic inflammation while enjoying the incredible flavor of this revolutionary formula.

HEAL-ALL Pro CBD is a dynamic all in one transdermal formula that takes a comprehensive approach to not only reduce pain, but to assist the body’s natural healing process. The compounds in this formula synergistically come together to perfection, encouraging fast relief for muscle soreness, muscle cramps, bruising, swelling, skin damage caused by UVB, mild burns, skin inflammation, and scarring, including acne scars. Heal-All Pro can assist in the reduction of sunspots, redness, dry skin, and help relieve discomfort from insect bites and stings.

Rumi Herbal Sleep Tonic’s complex formula is considered to have a multitude of benefits that could contribute to overall health, from key essential minerals which encourage muscle relaxation, to powerful nutrients that are believed to support the sleep cycle by balancing our brain’s precious neurotransmitters. Rya Organic’s approach to sleep is not to sedate an already exhausted body, but to regenerate and rebuild the body’s reserves so we have the energy we need to sedate ourselves, and sleep deeply, naturally. The stresses of the day melt away as the body falls to sleep and begins to repair and rebuild collagen and soft tissue, burning through old fat stores, cleansing and regenerating organs, and forming new cells. Awaken fully refreshed and inspired as the benefits of a good night’s sleep continues to provide greater balance throughout your day.

“Our CBD products have been incredibly popular and deserve a brand of their own. We are happy to offer that today with the launch of Rya Organics by Cymbiotika,” said Cymbiotika’s CEO/Managing Partner, Shahab Elmi. “In the next few months, we are launching a series of innovative formulations to share under the Rya brand that not only address healing and wellness within, but also skincare – so that our customers can experience advanced health inside and out.”

Rya Organics products have zero synthetic ingredients and are gluten-free, vegan, keto, and sugar-free. These products are now available on the Rya Organics website.

About Cymbiotika

Cymbiotika is an innovative wellness brand based in San Diego. With the motto, “Your mind and body deserve the best”, Cymbiotika is driven by the higher purpose of inspiring everyday people to achieve their optimal health. Founded in 2017, Cymbiotika uses the most advanced bioavailable absorption technology and sources only the highest quality plant-based nutrients to resolve specific nutritional deficiencies and support healthy aging, detoxification and longevity. Cymbiotika never uses synthetics, GMOs, fillers, chemicals, preservatives, additives or sugars in its products. For more information, visit https://cymbiotika.com/.