Grayscale Investments® and New York Giants Announce Official Partnership

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset manager, and the New York Giants today announced their exclusive partnership making Grayscale the Official Digital Currency Asset Management Partner of the New York Giants. Grayscale is the first cryptocurrency partner of an NFL team, and the partnership reflects both Grayscale and the Giants commitment to supporting the New York metro area, home to Grayscale’s headquarters.

“Our partnership with the Giants is incredibly meaningful because our roots are in New York,” said Grayscale CEO, Michael Sonnenshein. “We’re excited to partner with such a forward-thinking franchise, to work together on philanthropic initiatives, and to continue to support the New York metropolitan community.”

As part of being the Official Digital Currency Asset Management Partner of the New York Giants, Grayscale will be the Presenting Sponsor of The Giants Foundation Golf Outing. The Giants Foundation, founded in 1993, provides financial assistance in the tri-state area to organizations dedicated to tackling important community issues, improving overall health and empowering our youth. Grayscale will also be a Presenting Home Game Sponsor, a Supporting Sponsor of Giants Training Camp, and will host voluntary, educational seminars on cryptocurrencies for Giants personnel each year.

“We are excited to partner with Grayscale, who are innovative leaders in the digital currency market,” said New York Giants Chief Commercial Officer Pete Guelli. “During our extensive evaluation of the space, we determined that we not only wanted a partner that understood the value of aligning with the Giants brand, but also could guide us in navigating the cryptocurrency ecosystem. Grayscale quickly emerged as a company that shares our passion for the New York market but also has the institutional knowledge and network of partners that we can access as crypto continues to evolve.”

About The New York Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. With eight championships, including a victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, their second in five seasons, the Giants are the only franchise in the NFL with a Super Bowl victory in each of the last four decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 97th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale Investments is the world’s largest digital currency asset manager, with more than $46.65B in assets under management as of April 30, 2021. Through its family of investment products, Grayscale provides access and exposure to the digital currency asset class in the form of a security without the challenges of buying, storing, and safekeeping digital currencies directly. With a proven track record and unrivaled experience, Grayscale’s products operate within existing regulatory frameworks, creating secure and compliant exposure for investors. Grayscale products are distributed by Genesis Global Trading, Inc. (Member FINRA/SIPC, MSRB Registered). For more information, please visit grayscale.com and follow @Grayscale.