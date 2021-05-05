Jet Edge and Elite Hospitality Brand Montage International Announce New Global Partnership

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading global private aviation company Jet Edge and Montage International, an ultra-luxury hospitality management company, announce a global partnership that will deliver the most elite private aviation offerings to travelers visiting any of the esteemed Montage Hotels & Resorts, Pendry Hotels & Resorts, and Montage and Pendry Residences across the globe. The collaboration marks Jet Edge’s first-ever global partnership with a hospitality company and the first global aviation partner for Montage International.

Jet Edge’s extensive fleet of private jets, routinely used by ultra-high net worth individuals and notable public figures, are available to Montage International guests and residential owners traveling to any property within the collective portfolio. Jet Edge owners, Reserve members, and charter flyers with a confirmed Montage or Pendry reservation, will enjoy special charter rates on flights to all Montage International destinations. In addition, this program provides further amenities, premier in-flight experiences, and access to exclusive luxury events and offers courtesy of Montage Hotels & Resorts and Pendry Hotels & Resorts. As always, travelers can expect the highest existing safety standards in private aviation and best-in-class service.

“Jet Edge couldn’t be more pleased to align with an elevated brand such as Montage International, and open up our industry leading fleet of super-mid and large cabin aircraft to their guests and residential owners,” comments Jet Edge CEO Bill Papariella. “Above all, Jet Edge is in the business of providing the absolute finest travel experiences from start to finish on each and every one of our flights. Montage International shares this same dedication in its hospitality with its own clientele. As a valued partner, we see Jet Edge providing an extension of the world class expectations Montage and Pendry guests and homeowners are accustomed to by delivering a seamless private jet experience en route to any of their properties around the world.”

Through this partnership, Jet Edge and Montage International will also host a series of bespoke events, kicking off at Montage Los Cabos with “Casa Crenn,” a once-in-a-lifetime exclusive culinary partnership with America’s only three-Michelin-starred female chef, Dominique Crenn. The six-day event celebrates the 10th anniversary of Atelier Crenn, the world-renowned restaurant in San Francisco, and will be hosted in collaboration with French Master Chef Xavier Salomon, Executive Chef at Montage Los Cabos, and Mexican-born Chef Patissier Juan Contreras. These spectacular culinary minds will be preparing an array of exclusive dining experiences, the highlight of which will be a ten-course menu of Atelier Crenn signature favorites and an array of distinct Baja flavors at one of the resort’s signature Casas. These limited-seating events will allow guests the rare chance to engage master chefs while enjoying curated, sommelier-selected wines.

“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Jet Edge, particularly as we embark on a new chapter for the travel and hospitality industries,” said Alan J. Fuerstman, founder, chairman and CEO, Montage International. “With a keen focus on offering their clients the finest travel experiences and the utmost in safety and security, Jet Edge is an outstanding partner for Montage International. Whether taking part in one of our custom experiences, or vacationing in any one of our destinations, we are delighted to collaborate with Jet Edge to offer our guests and residents a seamless, luxurious travel experience.”

To reach the dedicated Charter Sales Team for the exclusive Montage International partnership, please email montage@flyjetedge.com or call (818) 933-4418.

For more information on Montage Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.montagehotels.com. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.pendryhotels.com.

To learn more about the premier event at Montage Los Cabos, please visit: Casa Crenn at Montage Los Cabos.

About Jet Edge International

Jet Edge International is a leader in full-service global private aviation. As an integrated large cabin and super-midsize management operator and maintenance provider, Jet Edge services aircraft owners with a world-class operational platform and extends individual clients and corporations 365-day-a-year access to one of the most diverse and luxurious aircraft fleets in the world. Backed by unparalleled award-winning safety programs and overseen by a leadership team with wide-ranging experience in commercial and private aviation operations and management, Jet Edge delivers excellence in aircraft management, charter management, on-demand charter, aircraft sales, and maintenance. With the financial backing of Solace Capital, a leading global investment firm, Jet Edge has the resources to continually reinvest in its comprehensive private aviation services platform. More information can be found at www.flyjetedge.com.

About Montage International

Montage International, the ultra-luxury hospitality management company founded by Alan J. Fuerstman, features a distinctive collection of hospitality brands. Montage International encompasses the ultra-luxury brand Montage Hotels & Resorts, the new luxury hospitality brand Pendry Hotels & Resorts, Montage Residences, Pendry Residences and the management of some of the country’s premiere golf courses and clubs. Founded in 2002, Montage Hotels & Resorts is an artistic collection of distinctive hotels, resorts and residences including: Montage Laguna Beach, Montage Deer Valley, Montage Kapalua Bay, Montage Palmetto Bluff, Montage Los Cabos and Montage Healdsburg. Opening in 2021 is Montage Big Sky, opening in 2023 is Montage La Quinta, and opening in 2023 is Montage Cay. Pendry Hotels & Resorts, founded in 2014, is a collection of new luxury hotels for today’s cultured world traveler located in taste making destinations including Pendry San Diego, Sagamore Pendry Baltimore and Pendry West Hollywood. Opening in 2021 is Pendry Manhattan West, Pendry Park City, and Pendry Chicago. Opening in 2023 is Pendry La Quinta, Pendry Natirar, and Pendry Washington D.C. – The Wharf. Montage International also manages and operates Spanish Peaks Mountain Club in Big Sky, Montana and The May River Golf Club in Bluffton, South Carolina. For more information, please visit www.montage.com.