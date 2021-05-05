Verifyle and The Colorado Society of CPAs (COCPA) Partner to Protect Members and Clients from Hackers

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Verifyle, a leader in secure messaging, file sharing and digital signatures, today announced a strategic partnership with the Colorado Society of CPAs (COCPA). COCPA is a not-for-profit, professional association dedicated to equipping and empowering Colorado’s CPAs. Verifyle has been chosen to provide ultra-secure document sharing, messaging and digital signature technology for COCPA members beginning this summer.

“COCPA recognized that because of the rising threat from hackers and the need to be able to work with clients remotely, we needed to provide a way for our members to be able to communicate with colleagues and clients in a highly secure manner,” said Derrol Moorhead, Director of Member and Business Development. “Verifyle is the perfect choice for COCPA because of its proprietary encryption technology and simple user-interface.”

“Verifyle is an important tool for CPAs because now more than even they need a secure and remote way to share and receive their clients’ financial information without putting that information at risk,” said Jack Smith, CEO of Verifyle. “This new partnership allows COCPA members to gather financial documents and collect digital signatures from a safe distance, all while keeping their clients’ data private and secure. We are extremely proud that COCPA chose Verifyle as a way of helping their members communicate more securely.”

Unlike many other cloud-storage and cloud-sharing services, which use a single master key for encrypting and decrypting their users’ data, Verifyle’s Cellucrypt® technology uses password-derived keys on top of a public-key system to individually encrypt data objects, adding several additional layers of protection for their users. With the additional option to disable password reset, Verifyle becomes the most secure cloud-sharing platform available, while remaining extremely simple to use.

About COCPA

The Colorado Society of Certified Public Accountants began in 1904 and, to this day, remains the only statewide, not-for-profit, professional association dedicated to equipping and empowering Colorado’s CPAs. No matter how the business world shifts, the COCPA mission will always remain constant: to protect the public interest and to connect CPAs personally and meaningfully to all aspects of the profession. Today, the COCPA legacy continues a membership of more than 6,700 professionals, representing a wide variety of regions, fields, and industries.

About Verifyle

Verifyle delivers ultra-secure messaging, document sharing, and digital signatures, all from a simple, single-screen interface. Verifyle was built from the ground up to be the most secure cloud-sharing solution, and to deliver improved productivity and control of information to its users. Verifyle’s industry-leading, patented encryption technology gives users the highest level of security, protecting them from bulk-access vulnerability through the unique encryption of each document and thread.