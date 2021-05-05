Muzo Unveils New Website, Campaign and Jewelry Collections in Support of The Muzo Foundation

Muzo reveals a new brand campaign for May Emerald Month - a celebration of its beautiful, rare and responsibly-sourced Colombian emeralds. Styling by Jennifer Csengody-Novetsky, photography by Gabe Araujo and videography by Tyler Ajamian.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Muzo Emerald Colombia, the world’s leading producer of responsibly sourced emeralds, is pleased to debut a new e-commerce website (https://muzoonline.com) and a striking visual campaign, aimed at engaging with a fresh new consumer. In addition to showcasing Muzo’s rare and exceptional Colombian emeralds, the site will provide visitors with a 360-degree view of its mining business, which is exemplified by the highest of social, environmental and sustainability standards. The web platform features a range of new jewelry, including Muzo’s latest signature collection, ‘Nova’ as well as an ultra-spirited capsule set from longtime collaborator, Mercedes Salazar. In addition, visitors can gain access to its ‘Green Jewel’ collection – a line of exquisite high jewelry designs created in collaboration with Argyle Pink Diamonds, as well as an archive of its celebrated designer collaborations from such dynamic partners as Harwell Godfrey, Katherine Jetter, Loren Nicole, Nina Runsdorf, Robinson Pelham and Silvia Furmanovich.

The website will also function as an educational tool to bring awareness to Colombian Emeralds, taking visitors on a journey through the Muzo process, including its state-of-the-art mining operation and dedicated workforce, the company’s commitment to social responsibility as well as the highly-skilled art of cutting.

As part of the May Emerald Month initiative, Muzo is working to drive awareness of The Muzo Foundation, whose mission serves to transform the Western Boyacá region of Colombia through early childhood education, training schools, higher education scholarships, community dining for the elderly, school and family farms, cocoa crops, strengthening grassroots organizations, empowering community leaders and establishing a health post. A portion of proceeds from Muzo’s ongoing designer collaborations will raise money for select programming.

Says Gabbi Harvey, Head of Business Development, “Transparency and philanthropy are at the core of our business and we are thrilled to have created new channels to help drive awareness of these efforts. Despite a challenging year, we have remained committed to giving back to the local environment and people – we recognize that there would be no Muzo without Colombia and our incredible mining community.”

The Campaign

Muzo honored its heritage, tapping Latin American model, Alana Tapigliani, to appear as the face of the new campaign, which will appear online and throughout its social media platforms. Tapigliani was shot in New York City, appearing fresh faced in order to highlight the gorgeous Muzo emerald jewelry.

Nova Collection

A new take on Muzo’s Signature jewelry collection, the Nova line honors the rich tradition of rare and precious emeralds, with on-trend silhouettes crafted in 18K yellow and white gold and accented with diamonds. The pieces range in price from $5,000 for a classic emerald shank ring flanked by diamonds to $40,000 for a pair of diamond leaf earrings with two Muzo pear drop earrings weighing 3.52 carats.

Mercedes Salazar Collection

Colombian tastemaker, Mercedes Salazar has channeled her impeccable craft into a line of whimsical fashion/fine jewelry. Featuring nine pieces handcrafted in Colombia, woven with raffia and gold thread and flecked with Muzo emeralds, the pieces are the perfect summer accessory. Prices start at $120 retail.

Says Mercedes, “For me it’s important to give back because it is the only way to understand that we are one, that we are not alone. We weave a life together. Knowledge, wealth, happiness and peace should be always shared.”

Visit www.muzoonline.com to learn more.

ABOUT MUZO

As a leading producer of the world's most exceptional emeralds, Muzo prides itself on its CSR initiatives, emphasizing complete transparency from mine to Maison. Located in the Boyacá region of Colombia, the Muzo emerald mine employs more than 1,000 local men and women, contributing significantly to its economic growth. The company has modernized mining practices to preserve the local environment and ensure community workers' health and safety. The Muzo Foundation is proud to provide the local community with such resources as a free health clinic and local canteen.