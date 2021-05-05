Velocity Solutions and Ceto and Associates Team Up to Identify Strategic Revenue Opportunities for Community Banks and Credit Unions

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Velocity Solutions, LLC, the leading provider of revenue enhancement solutions to regional and community financial institutions, announced a strategic partnership with Ceto and Associates to help community banks and credit unions drive non-interest income, maximize product profitability and reduce revenue leakage with its competitive intelligence solution, Market View.

Ceto and Associates provides profitability enhancement solutions that assist financial institutions by leveraging competitive intelligence and business intelligence to generate additional revenue streams, reduce specific cost structures across various business units, and improve overall organizational productivity, performance and efficiency. Ceto’s Market View program specifically focuses on income generation, product profitability and product design. Market View includes a review and analysis of more than 360 revenue areas across both sides of the balance sheet, including loans, deposits and ancillary services for consumer and business accounts.

Velocity Solutions provides a full suite of revenue-driving solutions for financial institutions. The Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to financial institutions.

“There are many synergies between our two organizations,” said Steve Swanston, Executive Vice President of Velocity Solutions. “Like Ceto and Associates, the Velocity team takes a true consultative and holistic approach to our clients’ businesses, identifying immediate opportunities to ensure that banks and credit unions are as efficient and profitable as possible to compete in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.”

“We have a terrific relationship with Velocity Solutions,” said Robert Monteith, Senior Vice President of Ceto and Associates. “Our core services certainly complement one another, as both companies employ intelligence to assist our clients in driving harmonious revenue streams. But, more importantly, we both provide essential services that help community banks and credit unions remain strong financial pillars in their communities, as they continue to support their local economies with jobs, philanthropy, financial education, and valuable banking products and services that allow their consumers and businesses to thrive.”

About Velocity Solutions, LLC

Founded in 1995 and servicing the transaction accounts of over 30 million consumers and business owners, Velocity Solutions is the leading provider of revenue-driving solutions for community banks and credit unions. Our Velocity Intelligent Platform® powers all of Velocity’s solutions, using machine-led intelligence that delivers powerful analytics and drives revenue, loans, account holder engagement and non-interest income to our client financial institutions. For more information, please visit myvelocity.com.

About Ceto & Associates

Founded in 1994 by Nicholas Ceto, Jr., Ceto and Associates is a highly respected and nationally recognized management consulting firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Ceto and Associates specializes in working closely with banks and credit unions to develop and deploy solutions that focus on increasing profitability through initiatives that maximize revenue, reduce expense and improve organizational performance and efficiency. Our highly experienced consultants bring together a combination of product, industry, operations, and project management expertise with one objective in mind – to increase our client’s profitability and enhance the customer experience and shareholder value. For more information, please visit ceto.com.