New Georgetown University Residence Hall Scores Strong Marks in Sustainability with ECOPact Low-Carbon Concrete

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aggregate Industries, a member of LafargeHolcim in the US, announced today that Washington D.C.’s first major construction project to use its new low-carbon concrete mix will reduce embodied carbon of concrete by 40% and contribute to its goal of exceeding LEED V4 Platinum status.

Georgetown University’s 55 H Street is a new 12-story residential building currently under construction in downtown Washington, D.C. With approximately 7,000 cubic yards being used for the project’s post-tensioned concrete slabs and other components, ECOPact will greatly reduce embodied carbon of the concrete when compared to concrete containing ordinary Portland cement (OPC).

ECOPact was introduced by LafargeHolcim in 2020 as the industry’s broadest range of low-carbon concrete for high-performing, sustainable and circular construction. Sold at a range of low-carbon levels, using ECOPact results in 30% to 100% less carbon emissions compared to standard (OPC) concrete.

“We’re thrilled that we could bring this innovative solution to the Washington, D.C. market,” said Chris Clow, General Manager of Ready-Mix for LafargeHolcim’s US Mid-Atlantic Region. “The CO2 savings with ECOPact are significant, and the 55 H Street project is demonstrating sustainability and performance in action. As the building industry looks for ways to tackle embodied carbon in the built environment, we’re committed to offering our customers new products and solutions that build a better future,” he said.

According to Clow, LafargeHolcim plans to expand the availability of ECOPact beyond Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and Boston later this year.

“We’re seeing increased interest in specifying low-carbon products, and states as well as municipalities are introducing legislation around green procurement. The momentum is encouraging,” Clow added.

Georgetown University’s 55 H Street project will house 476 students and includes 4,200 square feet of university space, 1,980 square feet of retail space, and large landscaped courtyards. Designed to exceed LEED Platinum status, the structure includes an energy-use monitoring system, extensive solar panels, exterior sun shading, rainwater collection, and many other environmentally conscious features.

Construction is expected to be complete in 2022. Maryland-based Belfast Valley Contractors is serving as concrete contractor and John Moriarty & Associates is the general contractor on the project.

About LafargeHolcim

LafargeHolcim is the global leader in building materials and solutions and active in four business segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete and Solutions & Products. Its ambition is to lead the industry in reducing carbon emissions and shifting towards low-carbon construction. With the strongest R&D organization in the industry, the company seeks to constantly introduce and promote high-quality and sustainable building materials and solutions to its customers worldwide - whether individual homebuilders or developers of major infrastructure projects. LafargeHolcim employs over 70,000 employees in over 70 countries and has a portfolio that is equally balanced between developing and mature markets.

In the United States, LafargeHolcim companies include close to 350 sites in 43 states and employ 7,000 people. Our customers rely on us to help them design and build better communities with innovative solutions that deliver structural integrity and eco-efficiency.

For more information, visit MaterialsThatPerform.com/ECOPact