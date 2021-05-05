MajorClarity Partners With Common App

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For nearly half a century the Common Application has been on a mission to make applying for college accessible to everyone. MajorClarity is proud to join this tradition by partnering with Common App to integrate the functionality and convenience of our platform with Common App’s network of over 900 schools around the world. Starting with the 2021-2022 school year, students will be able to manage their document requests and completion process for applications directly in MajorClarity’s platform.

"Increased access to the college application process is critical to our mission of equitably serving all students and school districts,” says Lauren Conroy, Chief Operating Officer at MajorClarity. “We are excited to offer both current and prospective district partners additional tools to streamline managing college applications—furthering MajorClarity's ability to provide school counselors a holistic platform supporting all of their needs for both College Readiness and Career Readiness."

There will be immediate benefits to the partnership for both students and school staff, including:

Saving staff time and resources with a streamlined document submission process for student applications.

Providing a single, easy-to-navigate platform for requesting documents, letters of recommendation, and transcripts.

Giving students a clear view of their completion status for their applications.

Keeping staff informed as to where students are in the Common App process.

We believe that every student deserves success, and this partnership continues MajorClarity’s goal of providing the best possible career and college readiness services, at the best price, and with industry-leading customer service.

About MajorClarity: MajorClarity is an educational technology company based in Richmond, Virginia whose goal is to ensure that every student’s education leads to a successful career outcome. MajorClarity's innovative platform uses proprietary and interactive content along with streamlined access to student and course data to help students build career-aligned plans of study.

About Common App: The Common App is a college admission application that can be used to apply to more than 900 different colleges and universities across the country and around the world, making applying for college easier and more accessible for everyone.