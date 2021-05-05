Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $9.2 Million in Orders from the U.S. Army for Mobile Satellite Equipment

MELVILLE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 5, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its third quarter of fiscal 2021, its Government Solutions segment was awarded $9.2 million of additional funding on the Army’s previously announced award to provide ongoing system refurbishments, sustainment services and baseband equipment. To-date, the U.S. Army has funded $20.7 million of the $57.9 million base year ceiling. This most recent funding continues to support the sustainment of the Army’s AN/TSC-198 Secret Internet Protocol Router (“SIPR”) and Non-secure Internet Protocol Router (“NIPR”) Access Point (“SNAP”) family of ground satellite terminals, to include spare parts, repairs, upgrades, refurbishments, logistics and engineering services, and training.

“These orders further illustrate that Comtech is making an important contribution to the mission of our U.S. Army customer by delivering reliable, secure communications systems,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

