BigCommerce and WineDirect Celebrate New Partnership to Support Ecommerce Growth for Thousands of Wineries Globally

AUSTIN, Texas & AMERICAN CANYON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, has entered into a groundbreaking partnership with WineDirect, the leader in direct-to-consumer (DTC) services for wineries around the world. Through this partnership, the 2,000+ wine brands in the WineDirect ecosystem will be able to build a world-class online presence powered by BigCommerce, creating the ability to extend their market reach, engage with and sell effectively to consumers online.

“Together, BigCommerce and WineDirect provide the modern platform wineries need to take their ecommerce capabilities to the next level,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer for BigCommerce. “As consumer buying behavior continues to evolve, particularly in the aftermath of COVID-19, wineries have the opportunity to significantly enhance their online sales. Through this partnership, wineries will now have access to world-class digital storefronts, inclusive of the functionality, security and speed needed to jumpstart their digital transformations.”

Bolstered by the impact of COVID-19 on bricks-and-mortar businesses, online alcohol shoppers more than doubled in the US compared to 2019, with 44% having purchased alcohol online for the first time in 20201. Industry analysts expect to see alcohol ecommerce grow by more than 600 percent to exceed $40 billion by 20242.

“In 2020, WineDirect enabled DTC wine sales of over $2 billion and early 2021 results continue to be strong. As the DTC channel becomes increasingly important for wineries, we want to support our winery partners even further by providing the best ecommerce tools available not only in the wine industry, but to rival the best across all industries. BigCommerce enables beautiful store experiences, fast check out, powerful analytics, and customization through flexible APIs and third-party apps, which allows our team to focus our development efforts on features and services that are unique to the wine industry,” said Jim Agger, senior vice president of ecommerce at WineDirect.

WineDirect’s new platform powered by BigCommerce will begin to roll out to winery partners in time for the holiday season 2021 with full migration beginning early 2022.

1 “Beverage alcohol ecommerce value grows by 42% in 2020, to reach US$24 billion.” International Wine & Spirit Research. November 2020.

2 “Rise in alcohol e-commerce market fuels buzz for its future.” Crunchbase News. April 2021.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC) is a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading Open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use. Tens of thousands of B2B and B2C companies across 150 countries and numerous industries use BigCommerce to create beautiful, engaging online stores, including Ben & Jerry’s, Molton Brown, S.C. Johnson, Skullcandy, Sony and Vodafone. Headquartered in Austin, BigCommerce has offices in San Francisco, Sydney and London. For more information, please visit www.bigcommerce.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

About WineDirect

WineDirect is the leader in winery direct-to-consumer (DTC) services including ecommerce, point-of-sale, wine club, fulfillment and marketplace distribution solutions. In an era of rapidly increasing consumer expectations, our unique end-to-end platform enables wineries to provide next-level service and create customer relationships that last. Serving more than 2,000 wineries worldwide, WineDirect is headquartered in Napa Valley with offices in Paso Robles, CA; Santa Maria, CA; Sherwood, OR; Glenwillow, OH; Vancouver, BC; and McLaren Vale, Australia. Learn more about how we are helping wineries succeed with DTC at www.winedirect.com.

