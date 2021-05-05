FINCAD Announces Comprehensive Bond Data and Analytics Service

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINCAD, a pioneer in providing pricing, modeling, and risk analytics, today announced a new partnership with Fite Analytics, a leading innovator and provider of bond data and analytics solutions, expanding FINCAD’s market-leading derivatives analytics services with comprehensive fixed income data and insights.

“Quantitative analysts, portfolio managers, risk managers and other financial service professionals will be able to review any sector of the global bond markets in one place,” said Mark D’Arcy, President and CEO of FINCAD. “FINCAD is positioned to offer its customers evaluated market data, creating a simple customer experience with comprehensive instrument coverage. Customers need only pass the security identifier to receive evaluated market data and analytics.”

FINCAD customers can easily utilize reference data for all sectors of global bond markets. Clients will be able to review and research a comprehensive overview of the risk and return characteristics of their fixed income portfolio, including yield, duration and convexity, through a simple and direct access point and comprehensive reporting. The integration is seamless with direct access through a user-focused, cloud-based platform.

“The real world application of this partnership is the ability to provide a combined view of risk and return at the portfolio level, encompassing both fixed income and derivative instruments,” D’Arcy continued. “It is the definition of one-stop shopping, whether your portfolio consists of derivatives, bonds, or a mix of either of these products.”

This expansion follows close on the heels of the launch of FINCAD CVA, a cloud-based service helping Japanese financial institutions evaluate, account for, and report credit valuation adjustments (CVA) and debit value adjustments (DVA).

For more information about FINCAD’s Bond Data and Analytics Service, view our web page.

About FINCAD

Backed by more than 30 years of experience, FINCAD is a pioneer in providing pricing, modeling and risk analytics to financial institutions such as asset management firms, banks, insurance companies, hedge funds as well as corporate treasury departments. From the most basic to the bespoke, FINCAD has the financial engineering expertise to address any derivative challenge. FINCAD empowers global organizations to optimize risk and return through simplified and direct control over the valuation and analytics of derivatives. With the most precise, transparent and scalable technologies for pricing derivatives and fixed-income products, FINCAD’s highly dedicated customer support team goes above and beyond to help customers achieve their goals. FINCAD is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. For more information, visit www.fincad.com.

About Fite Analytics

Fite Analytics is a Data Processing and Analytics company that provides security-level and portfolio-level risk and return analytics for all sectors of the global bond markets.

Fite Analytics maintains a cloud-based platform that houses a complete global security database, in partnership with a variety of specialized data vendors. Fite Analytics’ calculation engines produce street-standard output across these sectors, and its advanced analytics such as effective duration, OAS, spread duration, and key-rate duration compare favorably to the incumbent large competitors. Fite Analytics’ calculated results and the reference data used to produce them can be accessed via API, Batch Files, or Web Applications.

We provide broader coverage, better quality, and faster turnaround times than most existing solutions used in the capital markets. Fite Analytics’ platform includes all of the reference data and analytics required to perform industry-leading analysis, and is provided as an integrated service to large asset servicing companies, asset managers and broker-dealers. Customers do not need to have their own agreements with data providers or model libraries as the service is all-inclusive.

