Levvel Announces Partnership with Core-as-a-Service Leader, Finxact

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Levvel, an Endava (NYSE: DAVA) company, is honored to announce a partnership with Finxact, a leader in modern core banking solutions.

After over two years of collaboration, Finxact and Levvel have entered into a new formal partnership to solidify the two organizations' alignment and focus on shared customer success. This partnership builds off recent success stories that include working together to stand up a digital bank proof-of-concept in just 106 days for a top-50 U.S. bank. Levvel joins Accenture, Deloitte Digital, and Wipro Limited as Finxact’s sole systems integration partners.

Levvel’s Vice President of Strategy, Greg Lloyd, said, “We often find that enabling new digital banking experiences is not just about building cool technology. Levvel’s deep banking and industry expertise help to guide customers to a successful launch by encompassing all facets of product design from ideation on requirements to operational considerations. This partnership will shape the future of banking by combining a truly modern banking toolset with a new model for how banks work with external service providers.”

With Levvel now part of the Endava family, this announcement builds on Endava’s goal to reimagine the relationship between people and technology. This partnership will help lead global expansion for Finxact and solidify Levvel and Endava as a leading system integrator and trusted partner for banks on a global scale. With Finxact as a true leader in redefining banking software, this will help launch their collective clients into the digital-first era.

Finxact’s Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan Victor, is excited about the opportunities for growth with Levvel, and Endava. “Over the last two years, we’ve had the opportunity to observe closely the Levvel team in action. They combine technical expertise with a project plan that is highly disciplined and focused on getting the bank swiftly and successfully to its defined target state. Their approach will help banks both in the U.S. and abroad achieve success in their digital and core transformation initiatives.”

Levvel and Finxact’s shared mission of accelerating bank modernization and digital transformation is furthered by Endava’s global reach and expertise in financial services. Levvel and Finxact have a foundational belief that banking software should drive freedom and flexibility, enabling banks to compete in an increasingly complex world.

About Levvel

Levvel is a strategy and technology consulting firm. We help companies create great technology through human-centered problem-solving that is rooted in deep industry expertise. Whether you are reinventing your company, creating an industry-changing product, or making existing products even better with new technologies—we exist to make your endeavor a success story. Our teams bring the gamut of business domain knowledge, design prowess, and technical expertise to create success for your business across the entire project lifecycle.

Inc. Magazine named Levvel one of the nation’s best places to work in 2020. This marks Levvel’s second appearance on Inc.’s Best Workplaces list, as well as being featured as one of Inc.’s 5,000 fastest-growing U.S. companies for the last three years in a row.

Levvel continues to grow, with a strong focus on hiring in a number of roles and expansion into new verticals. Working at Levvel provides considerable growth opportunities, access to senior leaders and technical mentors, and professional development opportunities.

About Finxact

Founded by financial industry pioneers with over 35 years of expertise, Finxact created the first enterprise class cloud-native Core-as-a-Service platform with complete accessibility to open banking APIs.

Finxact’s headless core is a SaaS platform engineered to support the scale and regulatory requirements of the largest U.S.-based financial institutions. Its cloud-native core banking system provides 100% accessibility to all data and functions via a robust set of modern APIs, empowering banks and their partners.