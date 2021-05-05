Univé Insurance to Offer Cyber Protection to Over 1 Million Policyholders in Partnership With Sontiq® Effective Immediately

BOSTON & ARNHEM, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sontiq, the leader in Intelligent Identity Security (IIS), and Univé, a large insurer in the Netherlands, have partnered to provide 1.1 million Univé members with immediate access to cyber insurance and cybercrime services through Sontiq’s Cyberscout product. Designed help its members protect against, limit, and recover from the damage caused by cybercrime, the partnership provides both insurance protection against a multitude of cyber incidents and 24/7 live helpdesk assistance as standard in all non-life insurance policies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has unleashed a wave of cyber attacks around the globe, putting citizens everywhere at risk of fraud and identity crime. According to the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics, more than 2 million Dutch citizens are victims of cybercrime each year – and that number is on a rapid growth trajectory. In the U.S., more than one-third of adults have experienced identity theft, and since March 2020, there has been more than $200 billion in U.S. unemployment and COVID-19 relief fraud – and this tally does not include losses from other forms of identity crime.

As every organization and individual has increased reliance on digital technology, insurers like Univé are recognizing the pressing need to protect their increasingly vulnerable customers from cyber risks.

“Our members face increasing cyber risks in the always-on, always-connected world and they need a strong advantage against the growing sophistication of cybercriminals,” said Marco Nanne, directeur Univé Schade. “Univé Cyberhulp is an essential product today that will offer our members help and protection at their moment of greatest need. In addition, enabling a proactive approach is imperative, so we’re introducing the 24/7 support and education available through the experts at Cyberscout for the most robust protection possible.”

Matt Cullina, Head of Global Insurance at Sontiq, remarked, “The demand for comprehensive cyber coverage, proactive services, and education is growing among private individuals and small businesses alike. As online fraud, scams, and cybercrime become more pervasive, Sontiq, through Cyberscout, helped Univé get to market quickly and confidently.” (Learn more about insurance expert Cullina in today’s release, Sontiq Expands Leadership Team with Cyber Insurance Veteran, May 5, 2021)

More than 1 million policyholders were provided the Cyberhulp solution effective February 8th, 2021. “This is a modern, game-changing cyber solution featuring integrated live and online cyber support services, educational tools and cyber insurance coverage,” added Tom Spier, Commercial Director of Global Markets at Sontiq. “This model of providing cyber across the entire Univé platform is a significant leap forward for personal and small business insurance providers striving for differentiation in a commoditized market.”

About Univé

The world around us is constantly changing. Coöperatie Univé offers the security of helping each other. We do this with 2,700 employees for 1.6 million members with over 4 million policies. Close at hand from our 110 shops, but also with our digital services. Accounting for 4.4 million page views, 550,000 unique visitors to our website use Univé's online services each month. In the same period, 70,000 unique customers experience the convenience of digital service through our Univé App. Since 1794, we have been helping to prevent risks, limit their impact and insure what is really necessary. We are Univé, we belong to our members and we love helping each other. That's why we say: You'll reap the benefits. You can find more information about Univé on the website www.unive.nl.

About Sontiq

Sontiq (pronounced Son-tick) is an Intelligent Identity Security company arming businesses and consumers with award-winning products and services built to protect what matters most. Sontiq’s brands, IdentityForce, Cyberscout and EZShield, provide a full range of identity and cyber monitoring solutions, best-in-class restoration, and response products and services. Sontiq’s products are used by an ever-growing community and empower millions of customers and organizations to be less vulnerable to the financial and emotional consequences of identity theft and cybercrimes. Sontiq and its brands have an outstanding track record for delivering high-touch support and fraud remediation services, demonstrated through its 99% customer satisfaction ratings. Sontiq is a portfolio company of the Wicks Group. Learn more at www.sontiq.com or engage with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or YouTube.