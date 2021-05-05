Red Hat Breaks Down Barriers to Building Applications for Kubernetes Environments with Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today unveiled its Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift, an OpenShift-based development environment designed to enable organizations to accelerate the path from code to production for Kubernetes-based applications. The OpenShift sandbox gives developers a simpler, no-cost way to start building their applications using the same infrastructure and tools they will run in their production environments—without having to worry about setup or configuration.

Today, developers continue to face pressure to deliver applications faster, while keeping up with a rapidly changing technology landscape. This is being driven by the acceleration of digital transformation efforts to bring new innovation to market, and the growing imperative around IT modernization and application development. Kubernetes is a foundational platform for hybrid cloud architectures. By eliminating barriers that either slow or prevent developers from building applications for Kubernetes, Red Hat is enabling developers to build for the future, faster.

Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift provides a private OpenShift environment in a shared, multi-tenant cluster that is pre-configured with a set of developer tools. The infrastructure and tools are tightly integrated and designed to provide a safe environment for prototyping or building new applications, adding new services, creating containers from source code or Dockerfiles, and more.

Combined with Red Hat's portfolio of developer tools, these new capabilities help developers better respond to the need for greater application velocity, and further solidify Red Hat OpenShift as the leading platform for building, deploying and managing enterprise Kubernetes applications. Recent updates include:

These updates also build on the availability of OpenShift GitOps and OpenShift Pipelines, which enable IT teams to implement GitOps workflows for cluster configuration and application delivery, and give full control over a team's delivery pipeline, plugins and access control.

These releases and the Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift are available today. Sign up for a free Red Hat account at https://developers.redhat.com and get started building Kubernetes applications at https://developers.redhat.com/developer-sandbox.

Supporting Quote:

Mithun Dhar, vice president and general manager, Developer Tools and Programs, Red Hat

“Much of our work around Red Hat OpenShift has been focused on maximizing developer productivity and enabling developers to take full advantage of the power of Kubernetes. We do this by abstracting the underlying complexity and offering a powerful platform and ecosystem built around it. With the OpenShift sandbox and latest update to our developer tools, we are taking steps to make it even easier for developers to get started building for Kubernetes.”

Supporting Resources

- Register to become a Red Hat Developer program member

- Learn more and get started with Developer Sandbox for Red Hat OpenShift

- See all of Red Hat’s tools for cloud development

Connect with Red Hat

About Red Hat, Inc.

Red Hat is the world’s leading provider of enterprise open source software solutions, using a community-powered approach to deliver reliable and high-performing Linux, hybrid cloud, container, and Kubernetes technologies. Red Hat helps customers integrate new and existing IT applications, develop cloud-native applications, standardize on our industry-leading operating system, and automate, secure, and manage complex environments. Award-winning support, training, and consulting services make Red Hat a trusted adviser to the Fortune 500. As a strategic partner to cloud providers, system integrators, application vendors, customers, and open source communities, Red Hat can help organizations prepare for the digital future.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company or its parent International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Red Hat, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, the Red Hat logo, and OpenShift are trademarks or registered trademarks of Red Hat, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and other countries. Linux® is the registered trademark of Linus Torvalds in the U.S. and other countries.