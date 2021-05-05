Custodia Partners with Cloud9 Technologies to Integrate Voice Trading into Custodia Assist™

NEW YORK & LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Custodia, the global experts in providing full end-to-end compliance management solutions with Custodia Assist and Compliance Cloud One is pleased to announce a new partnership with Cloud9 Technologies, a leader in cloud-based communications.

Custodia Assist™ is a fully flexible framework to assist customers in achieving a managed compliance environment to exceed global regulatory requirements. The backbone of Custodia Assist™ is Custodia’s data lake which acts as a single repository, combining, validating, and ensuring trust for many different formats while maintaining the customer’s data authenticity.

Today’s announcement adds Cloud9’s C9 Trader Stratus voice communication and analytics platform into the partner ecosystem for Custodia to provide unparalleled interoperability by scanning data from each system to provide automated, detailed validation and reconciliation. By ensuring that customers’ end-to-end voice recording processes are completely compliant with regulators, the marriage of Custodia and Cloud9 addresses one of the largest gaps in the institutional marketplace via a cost-effective solution.

In addition, Custodia’s Compliance Cloud One (CC1) global cloud-based recording solution for unified communications (UC) that includes Microsoft Teams, Cisco UC Cloud and trading telephony will also extend the availability to store Cloud9 recordings natively for any customer.

“Partners make bridging the compliance gaps easier leading to strengthened end customer solutions, and with Cloud9’s innovative trading platform and API offerings teamed with the Custodia Assist compliance framework and compliance support expertise, both company’s solutions are greatly strengthened,” says Christopher Hartley, CEO of Custodia.

“Having the ability to capture voice metadata and store in the cloud is no longer ‘nice to have.’ It’s a ‘need to have’ service,” said Brian Hunt, Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Partnerships at Cloud9. “Our partnership with Custodia comes at the perfect time as firms are adopting these capabilities and implementing them into their long-term plans.”

For more information, click here or contact getcompliant@custodiatechnology.com

About Custodia Technology

Custodia Technology Americas Inc., headquartered in New York City with a global presence, are the experts in financial compliance and provides full end-to-end compliance management solutions for both on-prem and cloud. Learn more about Custodia: https://custodiatechnology.com.

​About Cloud9 Technologies

Cloud9 Technologies is the leading voice communication and analytics platform designed for the unique needs of the financial markets. Cloud9 developed a solution that harnesses the voice communication talk path for the trading floor of the future – offering more functionality and analytic insight than legacy hardware at a fraction of the cost. Cloud9 connects counterparties across all asset classes via a cloud-based communication platform that eliminates the infrastructure and expense associated with legacy hardware and telecommunication-based solutions, with front-office focused data and transcription, purpose-built for the financial markets. For more information, visit www.c9tec.com.