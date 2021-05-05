CSI Celebrates Biggest Sales Year in Company History

PADUCAH, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) (OTCQX: CSVI), a provider of end-to-end fintech and regtech solutions, celebrated the biggest sales results in the company’s 56-year history for its fiscal year ending Feb. 28, 2021. As part of the record sales, CSI’s Enterprise Banking Group (EBG) signed 26 new banks from across the country to its NuPoint® core banking platform.

The company also saw rapid growth within its Business Solutions Group (BSG), which provides regulatory compliance, IT security and IT management and interactive document distribution to organizations in various industries worldwide. CSI’s record results reflect the company’s commitment to, and capacity for, meeting the changing needs of community banks and other organizations in the face of a historic pandemic.

While each of CSI’s new bank customers has an individual focus and unique set of expectations, bank executives commonly cited CSI’s technology enhancements and commitment to customer service as driving motivations behind their decision to partner with CSI.

“Signature Bank of Arkansas has experienced strong and steady organic growth throughout the years,” said Brant Ward, COO of Signature. “However, as our bank continues to grow, we have realized the need for a partner with an intense focus on technology to help us consolidate our solutions into a single platform. CSI’s robust digital platform will help us streamline internal processes and enhance the customer experience, ensuring our success for years to come.”

In addition to technology advancements and an improved user experience, bank executives identified CSI’s service culture as a top reason for converting their core.

“We chose CSI based on their service and pricing,” said Robert Rey, president of NVE Bank. “For the past five years, NVE Bank has earned Bauer Financial Inc.’s five-star rating, making us one of the strongest banks in the nation. To remain competitive, we need a strong provider with leading-edge technology that will help us roll out new products at a competitive price. CSI is the right provider to take our suite of solutions to the next level with their culture of service and commitment to building a long-term partnership.”

In addition to core banking services, CSI’s new banks will leverage a range of solutions to help them meet the evolving needs of customers, including card processing, bill pay tools, P2P payments, automated sanctions screening solutions, document distribution services and more.

“2020 was challenging for every financial institution and regulated organization in the country. Being able to close on the best sales year in our 56-year history is a testament to the incredible team we have at CSI. It is their deep industry expertise, dedication to customer support and ability to embrace change that help our customers thrive in challenging situations,” said David Culbertson, CSI’s president and COO. “Our advanced technology will continue to accelerate the financial industry’s digital transformation strategies, and we look forward to partnering with these new organizations to empower them to achieve revenue growth through market expansion, customer acquisition and cross-selling.”

About Computer Services, Inc.

Computer Services, Inc. (CSI) delivers innovative financial technology and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate customers across the nation. Through a combination of expert service, cutting-edge technology and a customer-first mentality, CSI excels at driving businesses forward in a rapidly changing industry. CSI’s expertise and commitment to authentic partnerships has resulted in the company’s inclusion in such top industry-wide rankings as the FinTech 100, American Banker’s Best Places to Work in Fintech and MSPmentor Top 501 Global Managed Service Providers List. CSI’s stock is traded on OTCQX under the symbol CSVI. For more information about CSI, visit www.csiweb.com.

About Signature Bank of Arkansas

Founded in 2005, Signature Bank of Arkansas provides a full line of financial services to small businesses, families and farms. The Bank has locations in Fayetteville, Springdale, Bentonville, Brinkley, and Rogers, Arkansas, with headquarters located in Fayetteville. Signature is well known for its personalized approach to customer service and dedication to the traditions of community banking. For more information, please visit www.signature.bank.

About NVE Bank

NVE Bank, established in 1887, offers an extensive range of personal and business products and services. The Bank maintains 11 offices conveniently located throughout Bergen County. For more information, please call their toll-free number 1-866-NVEBANK (683-2265) or visit their website at www.nve.bank.