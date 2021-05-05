CloudBees Awarded Small Business Innovative Research Contract to Accelerate Adoption of DevSecOps Within U.S. Air Force

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CloudBees, the enterprise software delivery company, today announced the award of a Phase 1 Small Business Innovative Research (SBIR) contract to accelerate adoption of DevSecOps software delivery solutions to the U.S. Air Force and other federal government agencies. The contract creates a streamlined approach for U.S. government agencies to procure CloudBees Software Delivery Automation and integrate DevSecOps principles for Continuous Authorization and Accreditation. These solutions from CloudBees will enable these agencies to adapt to missions in real time, secure the software supply chain and support continuous accreditation processes like Authority to Operate (ATO).

“This contract award illustrates the priority federal government agencies place on gaining insights and observability into the security of the software supply chain,” said Michael Wright, director, public sector for CloudBees. “While pressures to build and deploy software rapidly are at an all-time high, the Air Force, Department of Defense (DoD) and other federal government operators cannot compromise security. CloudBees Software Delivery Automation will provide secure, repeatable DevSecOps capabilities that meet the U.S. government’s rigorous requirements for security and compliance while helping them quickly adapt software to achieve their missions.”

The award gives CloudBees a pre-competed contract to do business with the U.S. government directly. It also enables federal service integrators to combine their services with CloudBees software and sell directly to the government.

CloudBees will work with the Air Force on application development and DevSecOps initiatives by enabling audit-ready pipelines, manual approval gates and guard rail service catalogs. Software Delivery Automation will provide the ability to deploy a DevSecOps platform based on a Cloud Native Computing Foundation-compliant Kubernetes stack and a Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery (CI/CD) pipeline with a Continuous Authority to Operate.

The contract calls for CloudBees to work on various innovative Air Force programs, including Platform One, PEO Digital, Cyber Munitions, Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD), Kessel Run, SMC/ECXC (Kobayashi Maru), Air Force Weather and the Air Force Global Combat Support System (GCSS) to drive continuous software delivery, feedback and learning.

CloudBees Software Delivery Automation has been used by U.S. defense and intelligence organizations for the past decade as a component of their agile, DevOps and DevSecOps toolchains. CloudBees provides a hardened Docker container image which is placed in the Platform One Iron Bank, an authorized, hardened and approved container repository that supports the end-to-end lifecycle needed for modern software development. Teams from any DoD or civilian agency can pull the hardened Docker container image out of the Iron Bank. The solution has been engineered to minimize the use of any libraries or components that have known security vulnerabilities.

