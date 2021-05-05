McAfee and Ingram Micro Simplify Cloud Security

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McAfee Corp. (Nasdaq: MCFE) – Today, McAfee and Ingram Micro Inc., a global leader in technology and supply chain services, have announced that the full MVISION portfolio of McAfee Device-to-Cloud suites is available globally for Ingram Micro’s network of independent software vendors, value added resellers and managed service providers via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace. Now, channel partners can offer proactive cloud-delivered security solutions for an organization’s entire hybrid IT environment including comprehensive and unified endpoint security across the entire attack lifecycle, Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) security for safe network transformation and integrated Cloud Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP) security to enable secure digital transformation. Channel partners can also enjoy flexible SaaS subscription terms as well as access go-to-market support to sell McAfee solutions more easily.

With the COVID-19 pandemic increasing the distributed, virtual workforce, organizations need best in class security that is easy to access with flexible, subscription-based licensing options. Since many workplaces continue to evaluate what business will look like as the pandemic sees relief and the global economy pushes toward a new normal, organizations require alternatives to traditional year or multi-year software licensing agreements. By offering McAfee cloud-delivered security solutions on the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, customers can more easily deploy proactive cloud-native security across all types of threat vectors – endpoints/devices, web, and cloud – and remove time-based barriers to adoption.

“ As workforces continue to evolve amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, flexible security solutions are paramount. Customers need a solution that can secure any cloud, keep enterprises safe and defend their endpoints in an easy to procure and deploy model,” said Kathleen Curry, Senior Vice President of Global Enterprise Channels, McAfee. “ Our expanded relationship with Ingram Micro reflects our bolstered channel program, which is purpose-built to drive cloud adoption and equip all organizations with proactive cybersecurity.”

“ Our long-standing relationship with McAfee continues to make it easier for our channel partners to promote, procure and support their customers’ safe adoption of the cloud,” said John Dusett, Executive Director, Cloud Services at Ingram Micro Cloud. “ We are excited to continue to team with McAfee to provide innovative solutions to whatever issues the channel may face.”

Joint channel partners will benefit in the following ways:

McAfee and Ingram Micro will be able to engage with and strengthen relationships with global channel partners focused on the cloud more effectively

It will now be easier for channel partners to purchase McAfee cloud-delivered security products and solutions through Ingram Micro

Partners can also offer implementation services to help organizations deploy and adopt the McAfee Device-to-Cloud solutions

The expanded relationship enables Ingram Micro’s network of vendors, resellers and managed service providers to offer their customers cloud security at scale, without lengthy contracts

Partners will be empowered to learn about and market McAfee products more quickly and simplify procurement

In addition to offering more McAfee solutions via the Ingram Micro Cloud Marketplace, Ingram Micro’s distributor network will now have access to a robust collection of on-demand go-to-market collateral. The marketing hub includes McAfee solution education and prepared marketing materials, enabling channel partners to close sales more quickly, simplify procurement and save on marketing costs.

Today’s news follows the February announcement that McAfee and Ingram Micro had expanded the companies' worldwide relationship and builds on the transformation of the McAfee channel program.

