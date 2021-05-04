A-dec and KaVo Announce Collaboration

NEWBERG, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A-dec and KaVo, two of the most respected names in the dental industry, announced a new collaboration to deliver premier products and world-class service to dental professionals worldwide – Excellence Amplified. KaVo’s legacy of world-class performance and innovation combined with A-dec’s legendary reputation for quality and customer service makes this a powerful collaboration.

A-dec President, Marv Nelson, announced the collaboration: “The dental industry is all about human connection, and the positive relationships we forge to work for the betterment of dentistry. A-dec’s commitment to this mission starts with our #1 core value, Concern for People: our employees that create superior customer solutions of the highest quality, and our valued partners that share our high standards for service and dedication to our mutual customers. Our new collaboration with KaVo represents our unwavering commitment to the betterment of dentistry worldwide.”

KaVo Vice President & General Manager, Ronald Linke, added: “It’s a special opportunity when two industry leaders, each with a proven track record of excellence in their respective fields, can come together and collaborate with a mutually shared vision. We’ve devoted our business to providing premium-quality products to dental clinicians for over 100 years. We continuously seek to improve our business and service to our customers. This collaboration, with an organization that demonstrates the same level of commitment to its customers, presents a clear opportunity for KaVo to support dental professionals in new, innovative ways.”

About A-dec: With a mission to work for the betterment of dentistry worldwide, A-dec is one of the largest privately-owned dental equipment manufacturers in the United States and recognized as a global leader in dental solutions. The company markets its manufactured dental products, including dental chairs, delivery systems, dental lights, dental furniture, and mechanical room air compressors, vacuums, and water control valves, and a new growing line of infection control products: A-dec 360™ (www.a-dec.com).

About KaVo: For over 100 years, KaVo employees have been developing, manufacturing and selling high-quality products that set new market standards in the dental industry. KaVo has built its reputation driving quality, precision, and innovation in a continuous endeavor to achieve “Dental Excellence”. KaVo is one of the world’s leading creators of equipment for dental professionals, including skillfully designed dental instruments, best-in-class imaging products and state-of-the-art dental treatment units. It is passion for excellence that enables KaVo to deliver the premium dental solutions worldwide (www.kavo.com).