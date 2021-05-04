REV Group® Honors First Responders With Tribute at the REV Group Grand Prix

All first responders receive free entry to the REV Group Grand Prix from June 17-20 at Road America and can pick up a free commemorative baseball cap as part of REV Group's Tribute to First Responders. (Photo: Business Wire)

All first responders receive free entry to the REV Group Grand Prix from June 17-20 at Road America and can pick up a free commemorative baseball cap as part of REV Group's Tribute to First Responders. (Photo: Business Wire)

All first responders receive free entry to the REV Group Grand Prix from June 17-20 at Road America and can pick up a free commemorative baseball cap as part of REV Group's Tribute to First Responders. (Photo: Business Wire)

MILWAUKEE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG), a Milwaukee-based designer and manufacturer of industry-leading specialty vehicles including fire apparatus and ambulances, has teamed up for a third year with Road America to pay tribute to first responders by offering free entry to the NTT IndyCar Series REV Group Grand Prix from June 17-20, 2021.

All active-duty first responders, whether paid or volunteer, will receive FREE entry at Road America in Elkhart Lake, one of the world’s most majestic road courses, and be treated to a packed weekend of activities, including the REV Group Grand Prix feature race on Sunday, June 20th, 2021. First responders, including firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement officers, who show valid identification indicating active service will be admitted free of charge from Thursday, June 17th through Sunday, June 20th. FREE admission must be redeemed at the gate and is only valid during the event weekend.

“As a manufacturer of fire and emergency vehicles, REV Group has always recognized and celebrated the resilience and commitment of first responders to put the safety of others, before their own,” said Rod Rushing, President and CEO of REV Group. “This past year of first responders relentlessly working on the front lines has lit a global spotlight on these heroes. So now, more than ever, we are delighted that the REV Group Grand Prix allows us a platform to honor first responders and share our appreciation for the dedicated people who use our ambulances and fire apparatus each day to serve their communities.”

In addition, first responders can pick up a commemorative baseball cap at the REV Group Fire & Emergency Vehicle Showcase near Victory Lane.

Additional event details can be found at https://www.revgroupgp.com and https://www.roadamerica.com/ntt-indycar-series-rev-group-grand-prix-presented-amr

About REV Group, Inc.

REV Group® is a leading designer and manufacturer of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. We serve a diversified customer base, primarily in the United States, through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. We provide customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs for public services (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, and transit buses), commercial infrastructure (terminal trucks and industrial sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles). Our diverse portfolio is made up of well-established principal vehicle brands, including many of the most recognizable names within their industry. Several of our brands pioneered their specialty vehicle product categories and date back more than 50 years. REV Group trades on the NYSE under the symbol REVG.

About Road America

Established in 1955, Road America is located midway between Milwaukee and Green Bay in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. The world's best racers have competed at this legendary four-mile, 14-turn road circuit for over 60 years. The 640-acre, park-like grounds offer amazing viewing opportunities, fantastic concessions, and high-speed excitement to hundreds of thousands of spectators each year. In addition to public race weekends, Road America offers a variety of group event programs, the CTECH Manufacturing Motorplex for karting and Supermoto, and the Road America Motorcycle and Advanced Driving Schools. For more information, follow Road America on www.facebook.com/RoadAmerica and on Twitter: @roadamerica or call 800-365-7223.