TransPerfect MediaNEXT Chosen by Azoomee and Da Vinci Media to Translate and Dub Original Productions into Spanish and Italian

NEW YORK & BERLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business, today announced that it was chosen by Azoomee and Da Vinci Media to translate and dub seven original children’s productions into Italian and Spanish as part of an effort to expand into new markets.

Azoomee and Da Vinci Media—which together form one of the largest educational entertainment companies in the world—aim to unlock children’s full potential through inspiring videos and games via mobile apps, TV apps, and TV channels. When a partnership with Vodafone created the opportunity to release the Azoomee app in Italy and Spain, they chose TransPerfect’s MediaNEXT solutions to dub and translate their productions.

The MediaNEXT suite of tools offered Azoomee and Da Vinci Media a hybrid recording approach suited to their needs in each market. While the voice actors went into a studio to record the Italian localization, the Spanish talent used cloud-streaming StudioNEXT technology to record professional-quality content from their own homes.

TransPerfect worked with Azoomee and Da Vinci Media to translate and dub seven children’s series: Crafty Art, Da Vinci Innovation Labs, Down to Earth, Maths is all around us, Smart Science, Hands Up!, Marvellous Makes, and Search it Up!

“We are delighted to work with TransPerfect MediaNEXT,” said Tom Naylor, Deputy COO at Azoomee. “It was critical for us that Italian and Spanish translations of our original series were available for new market launches. The high-quality results, quick turnaround, and professional service we received are indicative of why we chose to work with TransPerfect MediaNEXT.”

TransPerfect President and CEO Phil Shawe commented, “To deliver educational video content to its 60 million children around the world, Azoomee and Da Vinci Media needed flexible localization and recording studio options. We’re pleased that MediaNEXT’s hybrid recording model allows them to efficiently reach new audiences.”

About Da Vinci-Azoomee

Da Vinci-Azoomee is a kids' global media company and app development studio with offices in London, Berlin, Istanbul, and Luxembourg. In 2019, Azoomee acquired Da Vinci Media, thereby forming the no. 1 educational entertainment company in the world. The company’s mission is to unlock children’s full potential by igniting a passion for discovery and imagination through inspiring videos and games. Through its mobile apps, TV apps, and TV channels, the Da Vinci and Azoomee content is watched by an audience of 60 million families and kids in over 190 countries and in 21 languages.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/davincikidstv | https://www.facebook.com/azoomeekids/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/davinci.tv/?hl=en | https://www.instagram.com/azoomeekids/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/azoomeekids

Visit https://www.davincikids.tv/ and www.azoomee.com to learn more.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and technology solutions for global business. From offices in over 100 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 170+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 5,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.