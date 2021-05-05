Dassault Systèmes Partners with Skidmore Group to Deliver First Implementation of “HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” in North America

VELIZY-VILLACOUBLAY, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) has partnered with Canada-based Skidmore Group on the first implementation of its “HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” 3D kitchen planning solution in North America. When Skidmore Group launched its new kitchen retail brand, Oasis Kitchens, with the aim to simplify the consumer design process and make dream kitchens a reality, “HomeByMe for Kitchen Retailers” provided Skidmore Group with a multi-channel cloud-based 3D solution that is fast, intuitive and easy-to-use for customers.

The first store to implement the solution was the Oasis Kitchens pilot store in Coquitlam, Canada. Oasis Kitchens has opted for a phased rollout of the solution in its Western Canadian store network and currently offers the solution on its website.

For Skidmore Group and its brand Oasis Kitchens, the solution reinforces customer qualification as customers navigate through the solution and design their kitchen based on their personal preferences. For customers, personalized design recommendations, error management, and accurate pricing based on their selections provide a unique, branded experience for a kitchen that is fully compliant with local rules and guidelines. Once customers view high quality, 3D renderings of their kitchen they designed in 10 minutes or less on a tablet or computer, they have the option of buying online in the moment or bringing their emailed renderings and sales-ready itemized price list into a store to begin the installation process.

“When it comes to the kitchen design process, customers can become confused or lost, with no clear picture of the final product,” said Rody van Vianen, Director of Digital, Oasis Kitchens. “We wanted to offer our customers the ability to take full control of their kitchen design and empower them to make personalized decisions based on their exact kitchen measurements in their homes. Through 3D technology, customers are able to design their kitchen in their own space and visualize their future kitchen with lifelike HD images, giving them a kitchen to be proud of.”

“Skidmore Group and its brand Oasis Kitchens are pioneering innovation in the North American kitchen retail market and know the value inspiration has with today’s consumer,” said Vincent Picou, CEO, 3DVIA, Dassault Systèmes. “Through this collaboration with a company that embraces the power of digital transformation, we can drive the use of 3D space planning technology in a dynamic market.”

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries.

