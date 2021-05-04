Wakefern Expands Retail Media with CitrusAd for Omnichannel Shopper Experiences

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wakefern Food Corp., the nation’s largest retailer-owned cooperative, is expanding usage of CitrusAd’s retail media technology to include native, in-app advertising. By expanding the inventory available through CitrusAd, Wakefern now provides brands with one easy to use, omnichannel, platform for sponsored product and display retail media campaigns, online and in-app. This provides brands with the ability to leverage CitrusAd’s technology across shopping modes to optimize campaigns for brands and enhance the shopping experience for customers.

CitrusAd’s advanced technology increases ad relevancy and personalization for shoppers. Campaign analytics are also included in the real-time reporting dashboards that CPG suppliers and advertisers can access.

With CitrusAd, brands have the ability to quickly launch sponsored product campaigns and display media across desktop, mobile and in-app, leveraging the latest technology from one platform, using one robust, fully transparent, closed-loop, reporting dashboard.

“Our move to consolidate with CitrusAd not only makes advertising easier for our suppliers, it also sets brands up for continued success on our platforms. By strategically aligning sponsored search advertising efforts across our platforms, brands now have a unified, and integrated approach no matter which path the shopper prefers to take,” said Elizabeth Goodbread, director of digital commerce for Wakefern.

Wakefern’s cooperative members independently own and operate supermarkets under the ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Dearborn Market, Gourmet Garage and Fairway Market banners.

Brian DeCoveny, CitrusAd VP, Retail Media Partnerships, said, “We are excited and proud of our digital retail media partnership with Wakefern. Our aim with all our retail partners is to support and help them be successful in digital retail media, it’s a very exciting opportunity for the ecommerce industry right now, our role is to be flexible and provide retailers and their brands with the world’s best retail media technology that delivers results.”

About CitrusAd

CitrusAd is the world-leading, white-label, self-serve, ecommerce advertising platform that enables retailers to monetize their digital shelf-space while enabling suppliers to increase sales by launching targeted and cost-effective digital campaigns right at the point of purchase. Since it was launched in 2017, CitrusAd powers the fastest growing ecommerce ad network in the USA and has become the global, retail industry’s preferred sponsored product, banner ad platform, service and retail media sales organization. Successful retailers, across all verticals from 25 different countries are leveraging the CitrusAd platform and real-time relevancy engine to create a more personalized shopping experience and deliver greater ROI for suppliers. For more information, visit https://www.citrusad.com