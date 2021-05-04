10KMedia Expands Roster with Komodor, A Developer-Centric Troubleshooting Platform for Kubernetes

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--10KMedia has become one of the most sought after PR agencies for DevOps companies around the world. Today, the highly-selective agency has added Komodor to its roster -- a developer-centric troubleshooting platform for Kubernetes.

Kubernetes is an open-source system to automate the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications, originally developed at Google and released as open source in 2014. Its popularity has soared with the rise of businesses operating on cloud infrastructure and technology. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) has been tracking the use of Kubernetes in production and reports that usage has grown to 83 percent of all respondents, making it one of the most popular CNCF projects.

Komodor's mission is to help developers gain control over their Kubernetes applications. Given they are highly distributed and dynamic, the information needed to operate Kubernetes effectively is scattered across various tools and teams. This makes troubleshooting a chaotic process when things change and go wrong, taking up a lot of engineering resources and requiring a deep understanding of the system’s dependencies, activity, and metrics.

“I was introduced to the founders of Komodor last year and have kept my eyes on them over the past six months,” said Adam LaGreca, Founder of 10KMedia. “The long story short is this is one of the most exciting upstarts in the space for me. They’ve built a platform for developers by developers. It’s a shift left story, it’s a Kubernetes story. They will make a huge splash in the very near future.”

Komodor solves the challenges of troubleshooting Kubernetes by providing a single source of truth, pulling data from cloud providers, source controls, CI/CD tools, DBs, underlying infrastructure, monitoring tools, and incident response platforms. For each service, Komodor automatically constructs a coherent view including the relevant deploys, config changes, dependencies, metrics, and past incidents.

“A big part of our brand identity is about appealing to developers, and 10KMedia’s reputation there speaks for itself,” said Ben Ofiri, CEO and Co-Founder of Komodor. “We’re ready to hit the ground running and couldn’t be more excited.”