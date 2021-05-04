Mouser Electronics Empowers Next Generation of Engineers by Sponsoring FIRST Robotics Competition for Youth

Mouser Electronics is proud to announce its continued sponsorship of FIRST® Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities in thousands of young people every year. (Photos from 2019 events.)

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mouser Electronics, Inc., the New Product Introduction (NPI) leader empowering innovation, is pleased to announce its continued sponsorship of FIRST® Robotics Competition, which inspires innovation and fosters well-rounded life capabilities in thousands of young people every year. Almost 50,000 high-school students on nearly 3,000 teams from 30+ countries participate to learn, discover and solve engineering challenges through a series of virtual and live robotics events.

“Since Mouser’s humble beginnings, education has played a key role in our mission,” said Kevin Hess, Mouser’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “We are very excited to be a strong supporter of the FIRST Robotics Competition since 2014. The organization gives students a platform for innovation, a chance to learn valuable engineering skills, and an opportunity to build character and self-esteem.”

For many years, Mouser has been a major supporter of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), a leading student-serving nonprofit advancing science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM). Mouser sponsors FIRST virtual and live competitions at the local, regional, state and international levels. Joining Mouser in the sponsorship is valued manufacturer partner Analog Devices, Inc.

The global authorized distributor sponsored the Kit of Parts (KoP) for the 2020–2021 season, and will be a major presenting co-sponsor of the FIRST in Texas — Texas Cup, planned for June 15–17 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Mouser also supports FIRST teams in its community, providing grants for local high school teams.

Each FIRST Robotics Competition team receives access to a KoP system — including motors, batteries, a control system, a PC and a mix of automation components — with no instructions. Teams have limited time to transform various parts into working robots designed to perform specific tasks.

Additionally, Mouser will continue its exclusive sponsorship of the Hall of Fame at FIRST Championships, which is expected to resume in 2022 with live events in Houston and Detroit. The Hall of Fame honors the winning teams of the esteemed Chairman’s Award, which rewards the teams who best exemplify the goals and values of FIRST.

To learn more about how Mouser supports FIRST, visit https://www.mouser.com/first/.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/pressroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 1,100 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 630,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

About FIRST

FIRST® is a robotics community that prepares young people for the future through a suite of inclusive, team-based robotics programs for ages 4-18 (PreK-12) that can be facilitated in school or in structured afterschool programs. An international not-for-profit organization founded by accomplished inventor Dean Kamen in 1989, FIRST has a proven impact on STEM learning, interest, and skill-building well beyond high school. Boosted by a global support system of mentors, coaches, volunteers, alumni, and sponsors that include over 200 of the Fortune 500 companies, teams operate under a signature set of FIRST Core Values to conduct research, fundraise, design, and build robots, then compete and celebrate at local, regional, and international events. High school students are eligible for more than $80 million in college scholarships. Learn more at firstinspires.org.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.