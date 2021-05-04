Comerso Partners with Anyline to Launch Zero-Waste App

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comerso, the leading provider of digital and logistical solutions for donating and recycling unsold goods, has partnered with mobile data capture experts Anyline to launch a new ‘anti-waste’ app for businesses. The new mobile app will enable retail workers to identify unsold products that can be donated to charity, repurposed for further commercial use or recycled.

“Retailers today understand the benefits of transitioning to a ‘zero waste’ model; it’s good for the environment, for wider society and for their bottom line,” said Pierre-Yves Pasquier, CEO, Comerso. “But many are held back by concerns over how to organize the distribution of unsold goods. Now, it’s as easy as downloading an app!”

In practice, retail staff will use the app to scan barcodes and identify unsold products in store. This information is then connected to the Comerso system, which locates organizations that will take the products and organize transportation. When the goods are transported, the recipient scans the products using the Comerso app on their own device, confirming the delivery. Using this process, retailers can recoup value from unsold goods through remarketing, or if the goods are donated, the retailer can then use this proof to claim a tax benefit.

“We are proud to support Comerso in the fight against waste,” said Lukas Kinigadner, CEO, Anyline. “With this intuitive app and enterprise-quality barcode scanning, retailers can realize the full value of their unsold products, while also meeting legal and CSR obligations to eliminate waste and reduce CO 2 emissions.”

About Comerso

Comerso is a pioneering French company leading the battle against waste in France. Comerso is a digital platform delivering a global solution for businesses that brings new value to unsold goods and waste. 100% B2B, Comerso’s digital & logistical services are fully tailored for industrial and retailer needs. Each day, Comerso saves more than 60 tons of goods (food & non food products) from bins, and gives customers the opportunity to make significant savings of around 30M€ / year all cumulated.

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a market leader in mobile data capture. Using the newest and most innovative artificial intelligence approaches, Anyline enables any mobile device to process written characters and barcodes in real time, even when offline. Anyline mobile data capture technology is CCPA/GDPR compliant, processing all data collected securely on the users’ device, and removing any chance of data interference. It’s not only more accurate than manual data entry, but also works 20 times faster. These scanning solutions are trusted by household brands such as PepsiCo, Canon and Red Bull, as well as national governments and the United Nations. For more information, visit www.anyline.com.