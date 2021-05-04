Procurant Signs Merchants Distributors LLC

LOS GATOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procurant, a cloud-based software company transforming the global food supply chain, today announced the signing of Merchants Distributors LLC (MDI), a North Carolina-based grocery retail distribution division of Alex Lee, Inc. MDI and their network of perishable goods suppliers will use the Procurant One technology platform for purchasing and order management across their network.

“The team here at Procurant is laser focused on bringing a modern digital procurement platform for perishables to retailers like MDI and their network of suppliers. We are thrilled to be working with such a respected brand, and we look forward to helping them realize the benefits that a truly new technology platform can bring to the perishables category,” said Eric Peters, CEO, Procurant.

The Procurant system for MDI is a web-based buying application running on a powerful platform that connects all suppliers and stakeholders across the perishable goods supply chain. It is the first new perishable goods buying platform available to retailers in more than 20 years, and it uses modern technology and design to improve the speed, efficiency and reliability of order management in a critical category for retail grocers.

The Procurant Buyer application enables buyers to:

- Place, change and process orders from anywhere at any time

- Use prebuilt order guides for simplified order processing

- Collaborate with trading partners

- Track and trace products from field to delivery

- Build and tender loads to carriers

- Negotiate real-time with suppliers and confirm order changes on the fly

- Analyze spend with contextual reporting

“At MDI, we are all about our customers, and we view our suppliers as true partners in providing high quality and value products in our stores. With Procurant, we now have a system that is easy to use and that enables much more effective collaboration, visibility and partnership with our suppliers as we respond to the needs and expectations of our customers,” said Chuck Alexander, Senior Vice President of Procurement, MDI.

About Procurant

Procurant is transforming the global food supply chain with technology to reduce waste, increase visibility, improve food safety and digitize business from production to consumption. The company was founded by industry veterans with decades of experience delivering solutions to growers, shippers, distributors, retailers and foodservice operators. Procurant is backed by GLP Properties (glprop.com) with US$89 billion of assets under management in real estate and private equity funds around the world. www.procurant.com