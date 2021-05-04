Orion Teams With FeeX For Management of Held-Away Assets

OMAHA, Neb. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orion Advisor Solutions, the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary framework that empowers financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected experience, has partnered with FeeX to clear a path for advisors to efficiently manage and trade held-away accounts.

Held away accounts such as 401(k)s, 403(b)s, annuities, and 529 education savings plans make up a significant part of most investors’ wealth. The ability to manage these accounts creates new revenue streams for advisors and cultivates better financial outcomes for their clients. According to an Aon Hewitt report, professionally managed 401(k)s outperform self-directed 401(k)s by 3.32%, net of fees.

“By providing a platform that enables advisors to manage and trade their clients’ held-away assets, FeeX is helping clients more wisely manage these critical assets and create better financial outcomes,” states Yoav Zurel, Founder and CEO, FeeX. “Advisors are also able to provide better value to their clients by holistically managing the entirety of their clients' investable assets and deepening and expanding their relationship with their existing client base. It also allows advisors to offer a differentiated service.”

A new data feed between Orion and FeeX gives Orion users visibility into the held-away assets managed through the FeeX platform, granting advisors a more complete picture of an investor’s financial landscape, and enabling a more coordinated asset management strategy. FeeX, which is SOC 2 certified, enables advisors to trade their clients’ held-away accounts through a single interface, keeps advisors in compliance with various regulations, alleviates custody challenges, and helps eliminate conflicts of interest.

“Held-away accounts, particularly retirement accounts, are one of the biggest opportunities for advisors to show their value,” said Eric Clarke, founder and CEO of Orion. “Our integration with FeeX means advisors can now easily bring these resources into the advisor-client relationship and guide clients toward their financial goals in a holistic way.”

Register here to learn more about Orion’s integration with FeeX.

About Orion Advisor Solutions

Orion Advisor Solutions is the premier provider of the tech-enabled fiduciary process that transforms the advisor-client relationship by enabling financial advisors to Prospect, Plan, Invest, and Achieve within a single, connected, technology-driven experience. Combined, our brand entities, Orion Advisor Tech, Orion Portfolio Solutions, Brinker Capital Investments, and CLS Investments, create a complete yet modular offering that empowers firms to seamlessly attract new clients; connect goals more meaningfully to investment strategies and outcomes; and ultimately track progress toward each investor’s unique definition of financial success. As of December 31, 2020, Orion supports more than 2,100 advisory firms with approximately $1.4 trillion in assets under administration and an additional $48 billion of combined platform assets (Orion Portfolio Solutions and Brinker Capital Investments) on the open architecture TAMP, making Orion the platform of choice for all growth-focused advisory firms looking to strengthen their client relationships, gain a competitive edge in a crowded marketplace, and build strong, profitable businesses. Learn more at www.orion.com.

About FeeX

FeeX is revolutionizing wealth management by making it possible for financial advisors to actively manage 401(k) and other held away accounts. The FeeX solution empowers advisors to offer comprehensive, holistic services to their end clients, and enables end clients to rest assured that the entirety of their portfolios are purposely directed. FeeX clients range from Fortune 100 financial services firms and large independent broker dealers, to small independent RIA’s and advisory firms. Learn more at FeeX.com.

