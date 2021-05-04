Travel Outlook Selected as Preferred Call Center Partner for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Travel Outlook Premium Hotel Call Center announced today that it has been selected as the preferred provider of reservation and guest service calls for Curator Hotel & Resort Collection’s (“Curator”) growing roster of member hotels. Through this partnership, Curator hotels can leverage Travel Outlook’s high-performing call booking services while also reducing their costs during this highly competitive period for the hospitality industry.

“We are honored to have been chosen by Curator to be its preferred call center partner,” said John Smallwood, President of Travel Outlook. “Our goals are simple: to be as transparent as possible for our clients, to generate as much revenue as possible for them, and to provide the best service for their valued guests. Clearly, our goals are closely aligned with Curator’s, and we look forward to a long and mutually fruitful relationship with Curator.”

Since its November 2020 launch, Curator has set out to be the first-of-its-kind champion for indie lifestyle hotels. Curator offers a competitive alternative for independent hotels looking to optimize their bottom line with its owner-centric platform, providing them with best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology while allowing them to retain their identity and what makes them unique.

“Curator’s portfolio of hotels is diverse and unique, and each member property’s needs are different,” said Jennifer Barnwell, President of Curator. “Travel Outlook has demonstrated that they are a partner who can tailor their high-quality services to a variety of property types and outsourced voice channel needs. In addition, Travel Outlook provides significant cost-saving benefits to our members by allowing us to combine our collective call volumes.”

Travel Outlook will play a key role in Curator’s concerted effort to help each member hotel in the Collection achieve tremendous success in the years to come.

About Travel Outlook Premium Hotel Call Center

Given its progressive approach to the voice channel – in terms of performance, training, transparency, testing and the tools used to measure performance – Travel Outlook Premium Hotel Call Center has become the premier voice reservations team in hospitality. Travel Outlook’s valued client list includes Viceroy Hotel Group, Outrigger, KSL Resorts, Proper Hospitality Group, Pacific Hospitality Group, Highgate Hotels, Columbia Hospitality, The Irvine Company, Catalina Island and many others. Travel Outlook’s team and approach increases sales conversion and helps to create more effective voice communication between hotels and their guests, resulting in improved social scores in addition to increased voice channel revenue. For more information, visit www.traveloutlook.com.

About Curator Hotel & Resort Collection

Curator Hotel & Resort Collection is a distinct collection of hand-selected small brands and independent lifestyle hotels and resorts worldwide, founded by Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and seven industry-leading hotel operators. Curator provides lifestyle hotels the power to compete together while allowing its members the freedom to retain what makes their hotels unique. It offers independent lifestyle hotels the benefits of associating with other unique lifestyle hotels and brands while participating in best-in-class operating agreements, services, and technology. In addition to Pebblebrook, the founding members of Curator include Benchmark Global Hospitality, Davidson Hospitality Group, Noble House Hotels & Resorts, Provenance, Sage Hospitality Group, Springboard Hospitality, and Viceroy Hotels & Resorts. For more information, visit www.curatorhotelsandresorts.com.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 52 hotels, totaling approximately 12,800 guest rooms across 14 urban and resort markets with a focus on the west coast gateway cities. For more information, visit www.pebblebrookhotels.com and follow us at @PebblebrookPEB.