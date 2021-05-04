Boscov’s Selects Kibo Ecommerce to Create a Responsive Experience Across Mobile and Desktop

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kibo, the leader in unified commerce, today announced that Boscov’s, America’s largest family-owned department store with 48 locations throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic, has selected Kibo Ecommerce for its upcoming site replatform. Already a customer of the Kibo Order Management and Kibo Personalization products, Boscov’s came to Kibo with the goal of unifying processes and operations even further to deliver a better customer experience on its website.

After evaluating against other commerce vendors, Boscov’s selected Kibo for its unified set of capabilities across commerce and marketing, as well as for the company’s multi-tenant and modern design, innovative roadmap and straightforward customer service approach.

“The website is the face of Boscov’s, and we knew we needed to upgrade our homegrown technology to deliver the best customer experience possible, just as we always have in our stores,” said Jim Boscov, Chairman and CEO of Boscov’s. “After reviewing the offerings in the market, the business case for using Kibo’s ecommerce offering made sense. As customers of Kibo for several years, we knew the company was responsive and easy to work with, and their approach would allow us to replatform in a way that would work best for our business.”

Boscov’s plans to expand its use of Kibo to unify its mobile and web commerce sites, and upgrade its technology to be more intuitive, responsive and flexible in the future.

“As a long-time Kibo customer, we’re excited to help streamline Boscov’s omnichannel customer journey,” said David Post, CEO at Kibo. “Many retailers are in a similar position as Boscov’s with complex, homegrown technology. Kibo’s flexible design and commitment to implementation and customer service can give these retailers a clear upgrade path. Kibo provides the omnichannel, responsive design that delivers personalized experiences for the end consumer anywhere and anytime.”

About Kibo

Kibo is the only extensible, unified commerce platform that delivers personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform combines AI-driven personalization from industry leaders Monetate and Certona, omnichannel commerce for B2C and B2B models, enterprise-grade order management, and customer data-enhanced point of sale. Global clients like adidas, Office Depot, Taco Bell, and Patagonia rely on Kibo's API-first, microservices-based architecture to support a wide range of commerce strategies, including headless commerce, that meet high growth goals and deliver on customer expectations at a manageable cost of ownership.

About Boscov’s

Boscov’s is the nation’s largest family-owned department store chain, celebrating its 107th year as a full-line, full-service store. Based in Reading PA, there are 48 stores in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Connecticut, Rhode Island and Ohio. Boscov’s has made shopping fun for multiple generations, while being known for offering the best brands at the best prices, with incredible service. Boscov’s offers a year-round military discount, a gift registry for every occasion, a hassle free return policy, and free curbside pickup. To learn more, visit www.boscovs.com