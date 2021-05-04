Western Dental Announces Strategic Initiative with the Straumann Group to Expand Access to Dental Implants

ORANGE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Dental & Orthodontics, one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care and the leading orthodontics provider in the country, is partnering with the Straumann Group to expand access to dental implants.

Founded in 1954, Straumann is a global leader in aesthetic and dental implant technology and introduced the first one-stage dental implant in 1974. Straumann has since become the largest provider of quality dental implants worldwide.

Straumann will provide high-quality dental implants, abutments and crowns under the Neodent brand for all 333 Western Dental and affiliated offices. In addition, the dental equipment and supplies manufacturing company will provide clinical training, patient education information and marketing support in deployment of the initiative.

“We are very pleased to launch this strategic initiative in partnership with a recognized leader in implant technology,” said Dan Crowley, CEO of Western Dental. “Dental implants are an increasingly popular option for tooth replacement and securing dentures – we already place thousands of implants each year – and our partnership with Straumann will help us significantly expand access with an exceptionally high-quality product at affordable prices.”

“We are excited to enter this strategic partnership agreement with Western Dental & Orthodontics to supply a wide range of implant and value-added services to its dental practices,” said Guillaume Daniellot, CEO of Straumann Group. “We share Western Dental’s passion for delivering high-quality dental care that benefits doctors and their patients, and we look forward to partnering with Western Dental to help transform smiles and change lives for more patients.”

More than 15 million people in the U.S. undergo bridge and crown replacements for missing teeth every year, according to the American Academy for Implant Dentistry. In many instances, dental implants are emerging as a preferred option for permanent tooth replacement, but the cost can prohibit treatment for many seeking implants for missing teeth or secured dentures. The alliance with Straumann allows Western Dental to provide affordable, high-quality implants to a broader range of patients.

Dental implants enhance a person’s quality of life by restoring normal chewing and speaking, increasing confidence with the look and feel of natural teeth, reducing pressure on remaining natural teeth and preventing bone loss in the jaw.

“Dental implants are an increasingly important component of high-quality dentistry,” said Dr. John Luther, Chief Dental Officer for Western Dental. “We are excited about the potential of our partnership with Straumann to significantly expand access to this important option for thousands of patients.”

ABOUT WESTERN DENTAL

Western Dental (with its supported affiliates, including Brident Dental & Orthodontics and Vital Smiles) is one of the nation’s leaders in accessible, affordable oral health care, serving approximately 3 million patient visits annually in 333 affiliated offices throughout California, Texas, Arizona, Alabama and Nevada. In addition to general dentistry, Western Dental offices provide orthodontics, oral surgery, pediatric dentistry, periodontics and endodontics in its offices, creating a convenient, full-service “Dental Home.” All of Western Dental’s services are backed by a unique quality assurance system that electronically monitors all patient visits, treatments, dental staff and clinical performance to enable high-quality care. To learn more about Western Dental or inquire about an office in your community, visit www.westerndental.com or call 1-800-6-DENTAL.

ABOUT THE STRAUMANN GROUP

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 7,700 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.