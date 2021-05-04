Risk Strategies partners with CyberCube

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--U.S. specialist insurance brokerage and risk management firm Risk Strategies is to roll out CyberCube’s Broking Manager, the cyber risks analytics platform for insurance intermediaries. In addition, Risk Strategies will also be using Application Programming Interface (API) components from CyberCube’s solutions for analytics.

Founded in 1997, Risk Strategies is a leading specialty insurance broker and risk management consultancy. The firm has over 25 specialty practices, more than 2,500 employees and over 100 offices across North America.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that helps clients make informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow the Risk Strategies’ team to quantify and explain to their clients the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

CyberCube’s APIs provide access to the scalable, secure platform that houses CyberCube models, signals, and data. These external APIs enable the integration of CyberCube’s models into a company’s business workflow, delivering operational efficiency and streamlining its cyber risk modeling ecosystem. CyberCube’s API will play a key role in providing greater insight to clients of Risk Strategies’ Cyber Resolute offering that delivers industry-leading proprietary coverage and 24/7 access to best-in-class cyber response forensics and legal teams and proactive remediation services.

Pascal Millaire, CEO for CyberCube, said: “This partnership with Risk Strategies is a great example of the incredible innovation occurring in the cyber insurance space. Not only is Risk Strategies delivering cutting edge analytics to its clients drawing on the immense data from the CyberCube platform, but it is also reshaping how insurance institutions can transact efficiently through the power of APIs. Streamlined, data-driven, API-enabled commercial insurance is the future of this market and Risk Strategies is leading the way with CyberCube.”

Robert Rosenzweig, Cyber Liability Practice Leader at Risk Strategies, said: “As a leader in specialty risk and liability insurance, we’re focused on helping clients understand the evolving threat that cyber exposures pose to their businesses. This partnership with CyberCube will let us present our clients with the information we need to help them develop strategies to effectively mitigate their cyber risk.”

Broking Manager complements CyberCube’s two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world’s leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company’s cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube’s enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About Risk Strategies

Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client risks. With 25 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles and San Francisco. For more information, please visit www.riskstrategies.com.