Cantaloupe forms strategic partnership with Castles Technology

MALVERN, Pa. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) (“Cantaloupe” or the “Company”), a digital payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market, and Castles Technology, an industry leading manufacturer of credit card payment terminals, today announced a commercial arrangement to introduce a next-generation cashless solution. In addition, the agreement contemplates the two companies will leverage their respective market positions to drive sales, delivery, and increased adoption. The innovative solution envisions a novel value proposition for the market, with the goal of offering consumers an experience in unattended retail that’s richer and much more compelling.

"Our relationship with Cantaloupe is key for meeting the growing demand for Castles’ unattended family of products," said Winston Fong, chief executive officer, Castles Technology North America. "This agreement represents a significant milestone of our presence in vending and the unattended marketplace in North America, and we are excited to join together with Cantaloupe to deliver leading edge products and solutions to satisfy the needs for all types of customers. Our combined solution will allow customers to better connect with consumers by leveraging digital displays thereby creating a much better buying experience.”

Castles’ unattended payment terminals incorporate state of the art engineering, product design, PCI security and EMV Contact and Contactless, exceeding the highest standards required by the unattended payments industry. The devices can be fitted in wide range of hardware configurations, including vending, kiosks, amusement, and EV charging stations.

"We believe the benefits of Cantaloupe’s platform are vastly increased with Castles’ products," said Sean Feeney, chief executive officer, Cantaloupe, Inc. "This strategic alliance offers customers, new and existing, the most innovative approach to vending retail, enabling greater operational agility and significant reductions to operating costs. Our relationship with Castles is another demonstration of our best-in-class strategy in action — offering our enterprise and SMB customers industry-leading solutions to enhance capabilities and achieve a better return on investment.”

About Castles Technology

Castles Technology positions itself as a professional leading manufacturer in the payments industry. Since its inception in 1993, Castles has been one of the leading global providers of state-of-the-art payment solutions for financial, retail, hospitality, transportation and unattended market sectors. Castles provides variety of products that make payments seamless, simple and secure. Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, Castles has grown exponentially over the years and continues to leave a global footprint. Castles’ customers and partners continue to benefit from the company’s cutting-edge payment solutions and outstanding customer service. The company has regional offices in North America, Spain, Italy, UK, Jordan, Japan, China and Singapore, to support over 59 countries globally.

About Cantaloupe, Inc.

Cantaloupe, Inc. is a software and payments company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. Cantaloupe is transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The Company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, gas and car charging stations, laundromats, metered parking terminals, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively.

